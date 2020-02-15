Let’s talk about Economic-Energy-Socio-Political nexus (Part 2)

[By Eng. Chisakula Kaputu]

SO WE are all now clear that energy is at the centre of this economic-energy-socio-political nexus.

And as such, the energy sector revival and sustenance is the imperative. Just how and why should we invest in our own energy sector? Just why is it important to have sovereignty of the energy sector? Just why should we democratise and localise the energy sector? Just why and how could we spur up a vibrant local energy sector?

The benefits of a vibrant energy sector of our own are numerous and these include; job creation and retention, catalysing an energy services industry, energy supply & value chain unlocking, income generation from core energy services and spin-offs, earn of forex from excess power export, skills development and creating a new workforce (trendy “Green” jobs), energy security to stimulate sustainable economic activity and growth, and an industry that contributes to national GDP and transition of the national economy to a green & carbon-neutral one, etcetera.

We need our own home-grown energy roadmap, we need our own energy programme and projects, we need to stimulate activity in our own energy sector, we need to unlock the energy supply and value chain, we need to create short term/temporary jobs as well as long term/permanent jobs; we need to realise full potential of our abundant untapped raw energy sources, we need to realise revenue from our energy assets, we need to democratize (open up for participation by all) and localise (allow Zambians to play a bigger part) our energy sector. We need to develop our own energy expertise and resource pool for eventual export.

We have as a Country, an ambitious goal to diversify our energy mix and increasing electrification rates by tapping into our various available energy sources. We need to exploit our local resources to then start to harness and unlock our local energy supply chain. We must start to create autonomy from foreign power imports and wean ourselves off full dependence on foreign guidance and external energy sector support. We need to start to own it ourselves; after all we have all the local ingredients.

Let me explain what I see manifesting as we start to believe in our own local abilities, capacities and local resourcing to unlock the energy sector:

1. We start by creating advisory roles for local energy experts to inform policy, legislative and regulatory framework.

2. We embark on an energy sector institutional and capacity building/knowledge and skills transfer supported by identified local energy experts.

3. We provide a platform for local energy professionals & consultants to develop energy policies, strategies, plans, roadmaps, programmes and projects.

4. We then start attracting back onto the local energy market as many of the skilled human capital such as those in forced local retirement due to lack of work, locally or those active but in the diaspora in search of foreign opportunity. 5. We get to have local procurement specialists to develop the procurement guidelines and enforcement of local content requirements.

6. We then locally develop a project pipeline for local energy companies to work on. 7. We then have local project designers and developers, local experts in financial feasibilities & modeling, as well as in technology feasibilities & sourcing. 8. We have local suppliers for local content as well as local transaction advisors and technical support specialists, et cetera.

9. We then have both skilled and the obviously over-supplied unskilled labour force available to work the energy sector (green jobs realised). 10. Then we have local operators, maintenance personnel, managers, and support staff, etcetera. 11. We also have local investors and financial institutions ready to support our local energy sector transactions. 12. Then we have a secondary and tertiary industry developing around the energy industry.

By unlocking our energy sector and realising our own abundant energy sources/ supplies we affirm an energy security and sovereign resource pool that is enduring. We finally would have created our own sustainable energy industry capable of providing long-term employment and contributing to the national GDP; and all this feeding into the Economic-Energy-SocioPolitical Nexus.

The author is an energy expert and sustainability practitioner with over 25 years of experience (Industrial Mining, Academia, Power Infrastructure/ESI, Electrical consultancy and energy advisory & consultancy). Reproduction of this article in full or in part without written express permission from the author is forbidden. Send your comments to: kaputuc@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 965 387166