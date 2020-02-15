Lungu doesn’t mean the good things he says

Luxon Kazabu says Edgar Lungu “is presenting himself as a man of contradictions, because not long ago here in Livingstone he engaged in some tribal talk. Now today he is telling Zambians that tribalism should not be allowed as it will destroy us as a nation. That is a clear contradiction.
“I want to say that he is caught up in his own web…we can give a lot of examples where he is preaching tribalism such as the retirement in national interest of people from Southern, Western and North-Western [provinces]. It’s not right. Some of us who don’t want to be accomplices of things going wrong in our nation will not keep quiet. We will keep on reminding President Lungu and his people that no one chose to be born from a certain area. We were born where we are by God’s divine choice. I want to remind Zambians that the culture of keeping quiet can never be right; it’s a weakness in itself and along that, I am reminded about what Napoleon Bonaparte said. He said ‘the world suffers not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of good people’. People today are suffering and the majority choose to remain mute. Who do they expect to speak against the wrongs that are happening today if we keep quiet? When wrongs are being committed all must stand up and speak out. It’s only by doing so that those that are committing the wrongs will realise that it is not right,” says Kazabu.
Edgar says things he doesn’t mean and does things he means.
Edgar is a very violent man who preaches peace. When Edgar talks peace, know that he means the opposite – violence. There’s no Zambian president who has been more repressive than Edgar. He is the worst tyrant Zambia has ever seen.
Under his reign, our people’s fundamental rights are being violated every day. Edgar expects the police to stop the opposition from mobilising the people to support them. He has literally stopped the opposition from holding political rallies, especially in areas perceived to be his strongholds.
It cannot be denied that Edgar has been retiring people from Southern, Western and North Western provinces in the civil service. This is tribalism of the worst kind. People are being victimised over factors they have no control or choice. You can choose your conduct but you can’t choose your tribe.
Edgar pretends to be kind, tolerant when he is nothing but a very cruel tinpot dictator. To see this, just look at how Edgar treats his opponents within and outside the Patriotic Front. Look at how he has treated Chishimba Kambwili, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, Emmanuel Chilubanama, Chanda Kasolo among many other Patriotic Front members! Look at how he has treated and continues to treat Hakainde Hichilema and Dr Fred M’membe! Look at how cruel and violent Edgar has been in his treatment of Hakainde! Look at how Edgar has tried to destroy Dr M’membe’s life!
Edgar is an evil man who doesn’t mean all the good things he says. But he means all the evil things he does.
