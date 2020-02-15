NDC to petition Chilubi poll result

OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili has described the ruling PF’s victory in Thursday’s Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election as worst crookedness.

He wondered how President Edgar Lungu could hold nine rallies in Chilubi while opposition presidents were only allowed one before being chased out of the area.

Police last Saturday hounded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Kambwili out of Chilubi to pave way for PF president Edgar Lungu to campaign in the district.

“The outcome of the Chilubi by-election can only be described as crookedness of the worst kind. What has happened in Chilubi is not an election [but] an act of corruption, bribery. [It was] buying people off!” Kambwili said in an interview yesterday.

“It’s like you are playing football and the opposite team their hands have been tied and when you win them 7-0 you say we have won.”

He added that results from Chaba area, where he had a rally, were in favour of the NDC candidate.

“If you look at the results, where I had a meeting in Chaba we have beaten them (PF) by far. Meaning if I had gone in the other areas, we could have beaten them. I spoke to the people [in Chaba] and explained their (PF’s) lies,” he said.

“They lost in that area! They chased me out of Chilubi because they knew that if I interact with the people, they were not going to have a chance.”

Kambwili has since indicated that the NDC would challenge the victory of PF’s Mulenga Fube in court.

“We are going to petition this election so that we teach President Edgar Lungu and the PF a lesson that elections must be free and fair. There has never been in the history of this nation where the President has gone in a constituency seven days before elections and send away opposition leaders,” Kambwili explained.

“You heard [PF secretary general Davies] Mwila on their last rally saying ‘nobody should cry foul; we all had time to campaign’. [But] they even knew what they did.”

He mocked that the Chilubi poll result was: “a big win for NDC and UPND.”

“The fact [is] that our vehicles were not allowed to be ferried by the only ferry that belongs to ZAMPOST to the island. We never touched a lot of areas in the island. Some areas are as far as 120 kilometres – how do you go on foot [to an area] that is 120 kilometres far?” Kambwili lamented.

“We had no vehicles and you can’t campaign without vehicles! PF had over 20 vehicles…Can you call that a win? Nensoni mulekwata (you should be ashamed of yourselves)!”

He stressed that what the PF did in Chilubi: “is a lot of nonsense.”

“And people like Chanda Kabwe, mukakakwa baice imwe (you youngsters will be arrested). You are getting ubunga ubwa (mealie-meal for the) Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit ukutwala kuma (taking to) elections mukubosha abantu (to bribe people). What kind of a civil servant are you?” wondered Kambwili.