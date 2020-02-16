Let’s join Nevers, seek God’s intervention over evils our nation is experiencing – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema has called on Zambians to join Nevers Mumba’s call for prayer and fasting today against powers of darkness unleashed against Zambians.

The leader of the opposition UPND stated yesterday that the nation needs healing and “we must join hands and seek God’s intervention in the evils our nation is experiencing.”

He also urged citizens to support the police in their efforts to root out the “diabolical” criminals.

Mumba, who is founder of Victory Ministries International and is current MMD president, following spates of ritual attacks, gassing and the killing of those suspected to be behind the gassing incidents, had called on the nation to pray and fast today from 06:00 hours and break at 18:00 hours with holy communion to invoke the blood of Jesus to defeat the powers of darkness.

According to Mumba, the fight was more spiritual and could only be overcome spiritually and not physically with guns.

And on Friday, Hichilema criticized President Lungu’s “lopsided” statement that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing of people on one hand, “while on the other offering huge sums of money to those with the information about these thugs”.

He said President Lungu’s statement characterises the tragic irony with which the PF had been governing Zambia.

President Lungu upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola offered K250,000 reward to whoever would provide credible information leading to the arrest of individuals behind the gassing of households.

Reacting to the President’s offer on his Facebook page yesterday, the leader of the opposition UPND said the suspects already in police custody must be thoroughly interrogated within the confines of the law so that they can disclose the people masterminding the heinous crimes.

“Veiled political threats to an already threatened citizenry accelerates uncertainty and fear. This is a grave situation requiring a somber disposition than a wavering commitment. The criminals must be brought to book and the suspects already in police custody must be thoroughly interrogated within the confines of the law so that they can disclose the people masterminding these heinous crimes. In the meantime, we call on members of the general public to refrain from acts of taking the law in their hands. Such behaviour is unhelpful and has potential to merely inflict injury, and even death on equally distressed citizens, who may be completely innocent,” he said.

About seven people have so far been killed in mob justice in Lusaka on suspicions of being behind the gassing of houses in different residential areas.

The first deaths were recorded early in the week where one was beaten to death while another was burnt alive.

On Thursday, three more were killed through an instant mob justice.

The body of one of the victims was later burnt by the residents.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo revealed that on Friday, one person was killed during a riot in Chazanga while another male adult was killed and the body burnt by a mob in Chibolya on after they were suspected of being thieves and behind the gassing of people with unknown substances.

In a statement issued to the media, Katongo stated that police were still monitoring the situation although the cases of unrest have reduced.