Mambo’s claim govt behind gassing incidents to create anarchy reckless, says PF

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says Bishop John Mambo’s claims that the government is behind the spate of gassing citizens have been experiencing in a bid to create anarchy and defer the 2021 general elections is reckless.

In a statement, Kamba stated that the level of irresponsibility and recklessness among the clergy is very shocking and frightening.

“Allow me to comment on the reckless statements made by Bishop John Mambo where he is claiming in some sections of the media that the PF government is behind the spate of gassing citizens in a bid to create anarchy, with intentions to defer the 2021 general elections. Like we have stated before, this level of irresponsibility and recklessness even among the clergy is very shocking and disheartening,” Kamba stated.

He stated that the country could not afford to have clergymen that cannot help tackle issues logically just because they hate President Edgar Lungu and the PF government.

Kamba said he expected Bishop Mambo to demonstrate reasonableness and sense of responsibility owing to his position by speaking peace, unity and urging everyone to work closely with the State to sort out the problem at hand.

“We cannot afford as a country to have clergymen who are so insensitive to a volatile and fragile situation we have, and could go to an extent of issuing such wild and unthinkable allegations against the government. We expect Bishop John Mambo to challenge the opposition, especially UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, who has been issuing divisive statements and blaming the government over the spate of killings and gassing of innocent lives by criminals,” he stated.

Kamba further said the PF was extremely disappointed with Bishop Mambo because he was a shepherd, who should realise that whatever the country was experiencing had nothing to do with President Lungu and the PF but purely an act of criminality.

He alleged those behind the gassing of citiens were aligned to the opposition.

“President Lungu is a responsible leader who has sworn to protect the lives of all Zambians and the constitution,” Kamba said.

He added that it was ridiculous for Bishop Mambo to think that the Head of State or indeed his government could sink so low to start attacking innocent citizens.

Kamba stated that Bishop Mambo’s assertion was highly provocative, irresponsible and unthinkable.

“What kind of a clergyman is he? We know that he works with the opposition; he has taken partisan lines instead of being impartial as a shepherd. That we have tolerated. What we will not tolerate is for him to go to such extremes to bring the name of the President and his government into disrepute over this sensitive issue which is radically being sorted out by authorities,” he stated.

Kamba stated that he expected Bishop Mambo to come out strongly on “this disgruntled and fake Prophet named Seer 1” but regretted that the clergy has been quiet over a self-confessed Satanist who wants to bring confusion in the country.

Further, Kamba stated that he expected Hichilema to comment on Nigerian ‘prophet’ whom he accused of being the Zambian opposition party cadre.

“Same with opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. They deliberately opted to stay quiet when that self-confessed Satanist Seer 1 was making all sorts of weird allegations. He has even endorsing HH for 2021 and they’ve never come out in the open to condemn him for his immorality. Today as we speak, Seer 1 is a UPND cadre and he is a Satanist who has confessed killing people in Zambia through evil means and these are people supporting the UPND,” stated Kamba.

“Zambians are clever and they are able to see all these evil maneuvres from the opposition. Come 2021, the well-meaning Zambians who are the Majority will vote for their trusted leadership of President Edgar Lungu.”