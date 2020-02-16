PF is still the party of choice for Zambians, says Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there should be no violence in elections because Zambians are one.

And President Lungu says Patriotic Front (PF) is still the party of choice for Zambians because of its developmental agenda.

In a statement made available by special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said there was nothing as precious as peace in the nation.

“Elections are over but I still want to emphasise the importance of peace, because without peace, there can be no prosperity for our nation,” he said.

And President Lungu congratulated PF candidate Mulenga Fube for scooping the Chilubi by-election.

He said the victory by the PF was a sign that the people of Chilubi had enormous trust in the ruling party, which they want to succeed in turning around the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Mitete, Mongu and Lukulu districts for voting for PF candidates in the council elections.

President Lungu said the people of Western Province had shown that no amount of negativity could sway their belief that the PF meant it when it said all provinces of Zambia shall be developed.

He thanked the PF campaign teams and asked them “not to release the pedal so that they party can go with the same momentum into 2021…Let’s continue serving our people without reneging our developmental agenda because that is a sure way of asking our people to retain us into office next year.”

And President Lungu congratulated UPND candidates Trouble Munsaka and Siabemba Desmond who won the Kalomo and Gwembe ward seats.

“Your victory shows the confidence the people of Nachikungu and Sinafela wards have in you to serve them,” said President Lungu.

And speaking at the opening of the All Africa Baptist Fellowship General Conference in Ndola on Friday, the President appealed to the Church to remain steadfast and continue showing moral uprightness.

He said government appreciates the works of the Church aimed at uplifting the spiritual and physical well-being of the people.

“I have been informed about the great work of the Baptist Church in Africa which started in Nigeria in 1850 and came to Zambia in 1905. This is at the time when Baptist Missionaries from the United Kingdom came to the then Northern Rhodesia through South Africa and Malawi,” he said.

“I am also aware that you are not only preaching the work of God in Zambia, but also partnering with government on many issues affecting our communities, and the entire nation. I am glad that the Baptist union and its three affiliates of the Northern Baptist Association, the Zambia Baptist Association and the Mpongwe Baptist Association are partnering with the government in providing health services.”

He urged the Baptist Church to continue preaching peace in the nation, at continental and global levels.

President Lungu said with peace, Zambia and the entire world would be able to address the challenges that continue to confront humanity.

President Lungu expressed further that there was a growing number of false prophets like it had been prophesied in Bible.

He reiterated that Christians should use the power of discernment to call the fake prophets bluff.

“In 1 Corinthians 12:10, we learn of the gifts of working miracles; prophecy; discernment, different kinds of tongues, and interpretation of tongues. Let no man and no woman fool you; see their deception; pray that God blesses you with the power of discernment so that you discern their deceit. Mathew 7:15 tells us they will come in sheep’s skin and yet they are wolves. So my brothers and sisters be on the lookout,” said President Lungu.