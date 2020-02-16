Sangwa petitions High Court to dissolve his marriage

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer, John Sangwa, has petitioned his wife Vivien Nsingo Sangwa for divorce in the Lusaka High Court.

State Counsel Sangwa has prayed to the court that his 26 year old marriage to Nsingo be dissolved as it has broken down irretrievably and that the couple has lived apart for a continuous period of more than five years immediately preceding the presentation of the petition from December 2014 to-date.

In his petition for dissolution of marriage filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry on February 6, 2020, Sangwa said as a bachelor, he was on June 6, 1993 lawfully married to Nsingo, a sinister by way of a civil ceremony, celebrated at the University of Zambia Chapel in Lusaka.

Sangwa said that after the celebration of the marriage, the pair lived together as husband and wife at Sub Division 1 of Sub Division ‘U’ of farm no 215a, Lusaka West.

He said he and his wife were both lawyers and he resides at plot no.35 Kudu Road, Kabulonga in Lusaka while his wife resides at National Prosecutions Authority no.14 Off Finge Road, Northridge in Ndola.

Sangwa indicated that there were three children of the family and he was living with the youngest being born on July 22, 1999 and the other being born on July 27, 1998 and the eldest on August 11, 1994.

He explained that to the best of his knowledge, there were no other children born to him during the marriage and that there have been no previous proceedings in any court in Zambia or elsewhere with reference to the marriage between himself and Nsingo.

Sangwa added that there were no proceedings continuing in any court outside Zambia, in relation to their marriage capable of affecting it’s validity or subsistence.

He said he had formed a consensus with Nsingo for the maintenance of the children of the family.

“The said his marriage had broken down irretrievably by reason of the fact that the petitioner and the respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of more than five (5) years immediately preceding the presentation of this petition: from December 2014 to date,” Sangwa said.

Sangwa wants the marriage to be dissolved and that parties bear their own costs.