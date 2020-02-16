What is Lungu up to, asks Sishuwa

IS PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu seeking to exclude a major rival from electoral contest, about to order the arrest of the main opposition candidate on a new trumped-up charge of treason, wonders Sishuwa Sishuwa.

In a series of tweets regarding the recent gassing attacks in Lusaka and President Edgar Lungu’s statement over the same, the Lusaka-based researcher wondered why police had failed to find the culprits behind the criminal acts.

“What has happened to the suspects reported to have been arrested? Why have the police failed to disclose the name of the gas the culprits are using? Where are people getting it? Why have they failed stop it from the source?” Sishuwa asked.

He tweeted that in view of the recent attacks, it was possible that the government wanted to declare a state of emergency.

“Remember the Black Mamba incident in March 1993 when [president Frederick] Chiluba declared a state of emergency following the “discovery” of documents said to have been authored by UNIP leaders detailing a conspiracy to destabilise the [MMD] Govt?” said Sishuwa.

“Remember the City Market fire in Lusaka? There’s no way the police can fail to find the culprits. What has happened to the arrested suspects? Why have the police failed to disclose the gas that the criminals are using? They claimed they know it. Where are people getting it?”

And responding to Nic Cheeseman, Professor of Democracy at Birmingham University and author of the book “How to Rig and Election” on if he had an insight on why the government had deployed soldiers in Lusaka, Sishuwa narrated that Zambia’s main urban centres have, in recent days, seen a spate of highly suspicious incidents involving unknown people spraying gas on unsuspecting victims.

He said police had made a few arrests, seized some of the chemical substances being used in the attacks, “and done little else…”

“Unhappy with the police’s lacklustre response to these violent acts, several Lusaka residents took to the streets in protest. There is no clear evidence that they managed to overwhelm the police but this did not stop President Lungu from deploying soldiers to quell the protests. The government has accused the opposition of being behind the attacks, while the opposition argue that the ruling party are using the attacks to prepare for either a declaration of a state of emergency or the arrest of major political opponents ahead of Zambia’s 2021 election…” argued Sishuwa. “It’s unlikely that any opposition force would be behind this, as there is no obvious way they would benefit. Also, where is the gas being used coming from? Ordinary thugs or political cadres can assault people with weapons, even firearms, but gas cannot be easily manufactured…There is much more motivation for the government to arrange these attacks than the opposition, especially if learning from precedent. In March 1993, then Zambian president Frederick Chiluba declared a state of emergency following the “discovery” of documents said to have been authored by the then main opposition UNIP detailing a conspiracy to destabilise the government. A number of critics and opposition leaders were rounded up and arrested. The whole thing appeared stage managed but provided the cover for the declaration of the state of emergency. It’s plausible that Lungu, who faces increased opposition to his authoritarian rule, may have learnt one or two things from Chiluba’s anti-democracy chequebook, but any arrest of [UPND leader Hakainde] Hichilema, his main challenger in next year’s poll, will likely stoke tension and cause huge unrest.”

On Thursday evening, President Lungu warned those behind the gassing of innocent citizens in selected parts of the country that their days were numbered.

“Whatever your motivation, we are closing in on you. We will find you and you will pay for your criminal activities. To all those daring me as President, you will have yourselves to blame when I act and no one will speak for you. You cannot injure society and expect to go free,” said President Lungu, in a message posted on his Facebook page. “Let me restate that there is K250,000 cash to anyone with any information on people behind this menace. Lastly, I want all citizens to be assured that I will do everything it takes to protect you as that is my number one responsibility. I have since ordered the Zambia Army to move in immediately and control the gassing situation.”