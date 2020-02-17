Climate change putting pressure on national budget, notes Zulu

THE Save Environment and People Agency says climate change is an urgent problem which needs increased funding in the next national budget.

Chief executive officer Mailes Muke Zulu said with floods being experienced in some selected parts of the country Save Environment and People Agency was calling upon stakeholders, the government and donors to increase awareness on climate change.

Zulu said climate change had continued to put pressure on the national budget but also at the same time opening the eyes of Zambians that indeed climate change was an urgent problem.

“And this for us as Save Environment and People Agency-SEPA we are left with no option but to call upon government to increase funding to climate change in the next national budget. Further as Save Environment and People Agency-SEPA we encourage Zambians to be part of climate change awareness at household level especially now that children, youth, women have no doubts that climate change is real,” she said.

Zulu advised the government to find a way of keeping water that was being lost as a result of floods.

She said SEPA appreciated the government through Disaster Management and Migitation Unit (DMMU) for quick and timely response to the floods that took place in Mazabuka, Gwembe, Lundazi and Lusaka.

As a way forward, Zulu said SEPA wanted to see a metrology department that was active so as to prepare the government and citizens of such disasters.

“We demand regular weather update from metrology department,” said Zulu.