Let’s not cage our people into tribalism – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe (l) is urging fellow politicians not to cage people into tribalism.

Reacting to former livestock and fisheries deputy minister Luxon Kazabu’s statement that President Edgar Lungu was entangle in his own web of tribal politics, Mbewe said it was such kind of remarks by people from Southern Province who are supposed to be respected senior citizens who should be neutral and offer advice to young politicians regardless of who was right and wrong that ended up denting the Tonga.

“It’s very unfortunate that statements from politicians in the opposition UPND are making the innocent Tonga speaking people to look like they are tribal. Tongas are not tribal at all but it is politicians in the opposition that are making them to be tribal because they want to use them to gain political mileage,” Mbewe, the PF member of the central committee, said. “I want to urge all politicians to say let’s not cage our people using tribalism. Let’s not cage our people, let’s not feed wrong signal in our people so that the tribes should rise against other tribes for the sake of us, politicians. It is now very clear that our friends from the opposition do not mean well because they want to use tribe to maintain their political parties which is not right. You can’t use an agenda of tribe to achieve your goal. It’s not right. You have to bring up your policies so that the Zambian people buy into your policies and not to bring tribalism because we are dividing the country.”

Mbewe pointed out that it was misguided statements from respected senior citizens and former ministers like Kazabu that were interpreted differently by the media to create an impression that there was division in the country.

“The only problem is that politicians in the opposition don’t understand that every political party needs all tribes, every political party needs everybody in this country because we are One Zambia One Nation. Tongas, Bembas, Ngonis and Lozis are everywhere so Mr Kazabu should rethink about his statement because us as PF we demand for an apology,” Mbewe said.

He challenged those saying PF was tribal to prove it.

“We as PF are the only party championing the fight against propaganda, I took a walk myself against propaganda. Politicians must not use the media to propagate their agenda of tribalism and in the same vein the media should not misquote politicians to create an impression that there is tribalism somewhere,” Mbewe said.

Mbewe defended the PF that it had never been tribal.

“The remarks issued by Mr Kazabu were a disgrace and shameful, surely how can he accuse the Head of State of being tribal? He (Kazabu) knows very well how the President has struggled to promote One Zambia One Nation to try to unite this country,” he said. “President Lungu has brought back the motto of One Zambia One Nation which was coined in 1972 when problems of this nature started and Dr Kenneth Kaunda introduced that. And President Lungu has continued pursuing the same motto ever since he was elected leader of this country.”

He said President Lungu is the President for all Zambians.

“And Mr Kazabu should understand that him being a former minister and a senior citizen he is supposed to be a role model to the Zambian people especially youths,” he said. “We don’t expect leaders of that nature and a former minister to bring issues of such nature because it is disappointing. Where are his morals? He is a person who should advise both parties regardless of who is right and wrong. He knows so well that President Lungu is not tribal because he has demonstrated that by appointing a Vice-President from Western Province. And if other tribes do not want to work with him he can’t do anything. But as far as I’m concerned he has tried to force all tribes in Zambia to work with him in government but some people resist due to their political inclinations. President Lungu has always emphasized on bringing everyone on board especially MPs from the opposition but they have refused. Why should people like Mr Kazabu label the President as tribal when other people from a certain tribe refuse to work with him?”

Mbewe claimed that President Lungu had been pleading with some opposition MPs to join his government but that they were refusing.

“And Mr Kazabu was a witness. It’s shocking that now Mr Kazabu because he is out of government he wants to vent his frustrations influenced by hunger to issue such a statement,” said Mbewe.

Recently while donating mealie meal in Pemba PF mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale who was accompanied by Mbewe said no Tonga would be elected president come 2021.

Responding to a reporter, Mutale had said; “You’re waiting for a Tonga president; it will never happen.”