Mobs attacks mental patient on gassing suspicions

A VIOLENT mob in Katende area of Chongwe yesterday brutally beat up a mental patient they suspected was part of criminals who are gassing people.

When a member of the Neighbourhood Watch tried to rescue the patient who came from Kanakantampa, the mob turned its wrath on him and assaulted him also accusing him of protecting a criminal.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident saying the incident happened around 09:00 hours

“Police officers rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and later relatives of the mental patient victim produced documentation to prove that the victim was a mental patient,” Katongo explained in a statement.

She said another mental patient in Mabumba area of Luapula was assaulted along Samfya road by a mob on mere suspicion of being a gasser and was only rescued by police officers.

He survived with injuries.

From Wednesday, 12 people have been killed by mobs in Lusaka on suspicion of being gassers.

The gassing incidents which started in Chingola on the Copperbelt spread to Ndola and North Western Province before coming to Lusaka.

Police say the incidents have now spread to Central, Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces.

President Edgar Lungu has offered a K250,000 reward for any person with information that will lead to the arrest of the gassing mastermind.