PF PANIC GRIPPED AND UNSETTLE…and will leave their loft positions in a whimper – Sejani

NO one will resist handing over power once they are voted out next year, says Ackson Sejani.

He says Zambians will express their will in August next year through their vote to ensure a change of government.

Sejani, a former local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s government, was reacting to recent statements from President Edgar Lungu who said he would leave in 2026 and his Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo who said, “You think we can leave the sweet we are feeling now?”

Sejani notes, however, that the bravado being expressed by various PF leaders is misplaced.

“Recently, one leader in PF was bragging that they will not leave office even if they are voted out, just as they never left office when they were voted out in 2015 and in 2016. Dangerous statement!” Sejani told The Mast. “Only this week another official declared that PF will not give up power because it is sweet. Zambians must realise that these are not idle statements coming from this reckless government. They mean what they are saying and it is up to Zambians to take heed of these early warning signals.”

The former Mapatizya member of parliament told Zambians to start preparing themselves to: “stand up and defend their democracy and their vote in 2021.”

“We must not say we were not given enough notice of what PF intend to do in 2021. The recent happenings in by-elections is enough dossier for the wise,” he said.

Sejani cautioned those in the governing PF that history was replete with dictators who once seemed immovable but who left their loft positions in a whimper.

He added that the PF leadership should start packing their belongings and prepare to leave “in peace next year as opposed to issuing provocative and inflammatory statements” like that of not wanting to leave power.

Sejani also said normal governments took lead in creating a calm atmosphere, especially in charged political atmosphere like Zambia’s.

“Inflammatory accusations which are without foundation or evidence which are being churned out by a party in government do very little in promoting peace in the country,” he said.

“The speeches, activities and general behaviour of the PF is uninspiring, especially in recent weeks since they started fighting with their friend. Suddenly they are panic gripped and unsettled. They are issuing statements that are dangerous, incredulous, insensitive and which defy logic.”

He is surprised that someone, for example, was accusing the opposition of fanning civil war in Zambia and that the opposition was behind the gassing in the country.

Sejani said one could not make such a serious statement without providing evidence.

“In the meantime you are telling Zambians that those who are saying they will not hand-over power even if they lose are planning peace! Who is posing a greater danger to our peace here between the government and the opposition who are being accused of what they do not know?” Sejani wondered.

He added that the MMD faction which had taken over the original PF was dangerous and that it meant business.

Sejani said after helping to bring down former president Rupiah Banda in 2011, that faction was now on the verge of claiming their second victim (Edgar Lungu) in 10 years.

“They are definitely working hard to bring down Mr Lungu through their careless, insensitive, inflammatory and unresearched lies. Tragically they seem to have found a like mind and a willing customer of their toxic diatribe,” noted Sejani adding that President Lungu was preparing to retire in 2026 but that the people he brought in from MMD had other ideas. “As Chinua Achebe would say, things are falling apart in PF and the centre can no longer hold. What is this confusion in PF? Could it be that their FRIEND wants to confuse them, make them look mad by issuing all sorts of statements before destroying them? Let us watch the unfolding drama with keen interest.”