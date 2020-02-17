Tribalism and witchcraft: the extreme ends of a continuum and how they affect the economy

[By Melvin Chisanga]

For the longest time in the history of Zambia, this country has been hit by a myriad if problems of sectorial transcendence, all to the detriment of the economy. On Vantage Point today, I want to endeavour to debunk some of the excuses that the government attributes most of the economic problems we are grappling with, to, even as I establish the subtle relationship between tribalism and witchcraft and decode the negative correlation between levels of tribalism and economic performance. I find the relationship among tribalism, witchcraft and the economy too intimate to divorce.

If there has ever been a time when we as Zambians have been encouraged to take tribalism as superior to nationalism, a time when the unifying ideology of one Zambia one nation has been rendered moribund, has been since the PF took the reigns of this country, at least from my vantage point. If it was there before, then it has just reached the hilt where one can detect it using any of their five senses. If that is not a source of concern to any patriotic Zambian, then what will ever be?

Maybe the question that one may ask is, why and how during the PF’s tenure? Could it be that they are just unlucky to be in power at the time that God appointed that there will be tribalism? Since the how question looks more straightforward and easier to answer than the why, I shall begin with the latter, lest I don’t find time to answer both. That is the strategy I have grown up following whenever I am confronted with this kind of a situation, but before I do, ever heard about the Tower of Babel?

In the Holy Bible, there is a narrative of a time when humans spoke one language. Sparred by this state of language homogeneity, the inhabitants of modern-day Iraq undertook to make a name for themselves and challenge God’s charge to mankind to go and populate the entire world. However, like any endeavor undertaken in defiance of God’s instruction, Project Babel did not last long before He (God) intervened. The narrative clearly states that God Himself descended to carrying out a spot check on what the sons of men were doing. Upon seeing how determined they were in their resolve, God devised a plan to stop them forthwith. He confounded their language and the result is what tribalists are failing to cope with as given today-diversity of race, ethnicity, tribe and at the very micro level, personality.

Like with endowments, God reserves the right to assign the family, time and place one is born from. Given a chance to change any of these aspects of our lives, are you so content that you can leave everything as is? Unfortunately enough, in their worldview, some individuals understand things differently. According to them, it is a curse to be born from one tribe and a blessing to be born from another, essentially annulling the doctrine of equality of humans before God and blaming Him for not making another world where He should have placed the tribes that they loathe to see on the face of this earth. Without any attempt to make it any worse than it already is, the hatred looks so deep that given a chance, these tribe-diversity intolerant individuals would physically hound out the victims of their hate out of this settlement called Zambia.

To give a go at the how question, let us look at the way the PF brandishes the tribal card against the Tonga whenever they find themselves on the back foot in the political playing field, looks like they have made collective resolve to adopt Tribal talk as their coup de maître. They have quarantined the Tonga speaking people as their number one target justifying their onslaught on them with the lame reason that they (the Tongas) were the ones that started it, childish! Being the party in power, many have for a long time reiterated the powers that the PF wields and how, riding on these powers, they have capacity to steer the affairs of this country through the trajectory of their choice. Do you honestly need to be the one who started something for you to stop it?

To the contrary, they condemn tribalism during the day and preach it under the cover of the night. As the Bemba saying puts it, “ifyakulya ubushiku bafimwena kumalushi”translated as, food eaten in secrecy is only known when you vomit it. Their hollow statements to denounce tribalism have been betrayed by their own unbridled appetite to spew tribal remarks in public places without an iota of shame. This was demonstrated through the tribal remarks attributed to the infamous PF trio of Chanda Nyela, Bizwel Mutale and to the dismay of many, the proponent of witchcraft studies herself, Professor Nkandu Luo. What more evidence would one adduce to prove how tribal the PF is? If indeed the UPND started it, then it will suffice to say the PF embraced and improved it to suit their agenda.

Knowing how good they are at demanding evidence to prove their guilt on any issue, can someone explain what the blacking out of the Tongas from both government and quasi government institutions and departments has come from, if it does not trace its origins in tribal hatred? Save for a handful that either have, God knows how, managed to survive the systematic tribal riddance from the corridors of power, or have been relegated to saving peripheral roles, the PF have demonstrated unprecedented levels of this vice. Using reverse psychology, they have for some time managed to tag the UPND as tribal but people now know who the real tribalists are.

It is shocking how the PF have sought to reduce the entire Tonga tribe to a political opponent. The Tonga people are targeted because they are their most feared political foe, HH’s kindred. Any other excuses are a cover-up to disguise the insomnia that HH has caused them as they also endeavour to distract people’s attention from real issues that are affecting this country, at least from my vantage point.

I will be failing in my duty to put my write up in proper perspective if I do not recognise the innocence of some tribes in as far as this tribal war is concerned. This tribal talk has largely been a bipolar duel of political superiority where the Bembas in the north have pitted themselves against the Tongas in the south. With a commanding 52 per cent (data subject to verification) of the population that speak Bembas as their first language, Bembas feel their tribe should always have a hand in the presidency. They seem to have assigned themselves the titles of kings and kingmakers and will not accept to play second fiddle to anyone, anywhere and any time.

Without sounding like one fueling this tribal talk, Bemba hegemony in this country has clearly reached the hilt and needs to be checked. From where I stand, Bemba has become the second official language after English, not because they in themselves are the biggest tribe but because of their many dialects that have given up their own languages, adopting Bemba as their first language. Some people from other unrelated tribes have also found it fashionable to entirely switch to speaking Bemba as their first language in an effort to ride on the fallacy that it will prop up their image. That is why you will hear it being spoken in most public places. Notwithstanding the situation that we have found ourselves in, there should never arise a situation whereby those that choose not to switch their language allegiance should be looked down upon. To those that feel ashamed to speak their languages in public, be proud of who God created you as and praise Him in your indigenous language for the miracle at Babel. When was the last time you attempted to disguise your real identity? Let us promote, embrace and appreciate unity in diversity.

Someone may be asking how tribalism is related to witchcraft. Maybe the question should be how it is not, because from my vantage point, the two seem to be only extreme ends of a continuum. Yes, there exists a close relationship between tribalism and witchcraft. If anything, there is no difference. It is a no brainer that given a chance to hurt those that one is tribal towards, they would more often than not seize the opportunity. Since tribalism and hatred are like two sides of the same coin, it is only logical that one hates that tribe. If you hate someone, you will not want to see anything good happen to them. This is where tribalism and witchcraft converge. It is that straightforward.

If recent economic performance reports are anything to gauge the quality of the labour force that is at the helm of our economy, then there is inevitably urgent need to bury the hatchet and put our heads together. When vices like tribalism find themselves as independent variables in the income model, the result is a largely compromised workforce and poor service delivery. Tribalism has the capacity to wreck serious havoc to an economy like ours as it only compounds the understaffing problem by robing this country of a good quality cadre of qualified civil servants through tribal segregation. I wish to remind those in power that they should be mindful of the emotional aspect of the economy too. Stop looking at the economy in the light of inanimate objects as it is not. Like any other living thing, it needs nurturing, which may be the strength of those you are sidelining.

No matter how you may not be able to put up with the outward looks of some people, please endeavour to pay attention to their collateral beauty as well. They may just turn out to be the steppingstone you need to get to your destiny after all. Let us be one another’s keeper and denounce this tribal nonsense with contempt it deserves. After all we are a Christian nation.

