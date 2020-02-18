GBM’s silence on gassing makes him an accomplice – Katuka

A CITIZEN’S arrest will be effected on Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba if police do not take him in for questioning on the recent spate of gassing attacks in the country because he knows the perpetrators, says UPND secretary general Steven Katuka.

In a statement yesterday, Katuka said Zambians have always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime was aware of the people behind the ‘ritual’ killings and gassing of citizens.

On Sunday, Mwamba said he had known about the gassing scheme for the past five years and would report the offenders to the police.

When contacted to clarify his comments, Mwamba said he had an idea of who was responsible for the gassing and would comply with the police.

“I am going to help the police with investigations. I have an idea of who they [gassers] can be,” said Mwamba.

But Katuka said withholding such information while citizens are being killed and others gassed in their homes was akin to being an accomplice to an offence.

“True to the widely held views, senior PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) is today [yesterday] quoted about knowledge of the people behind these heinous crimes, and that he has in fact been aware for the past five years,” he noted.

“GBM’s confession comes against the backdrop of Mr Edgar Lungu’s offer of K250,000 as reward for anyone with information about the ritual killers and gassing of citizens. We are aware that Mr Lungu and GBM were together last week during by-election campaigns in Chilubi Constituency. Naturally they must have exchanged notes on a number of matters, including the thorny issue of alleged ritual killings and gassing of citizens.”

Katuka wondered why Mwamba did not pass on such sensitive information to the President.

“And GBM says he has been aware of the schemes for the past five years. GBM should know that not reporting a crime to law enforcement agencies is a serious offence and amounts to being an accomplice,” he said.

Katuka said Mwamba had remained quiet while

citizens were being tormented in their homes and others killed by mobs in their communities.

“We call on the police to immediately summon GBM for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know about ritual killers and gassing of citizens. His long silence has cost some lives and people are in panic and yet he says he has the information on his fingertips,” he said.

“People’s livelihoods have been ruined because they can’t go about their business freely and peacefully, yet PF senior members like GBM are aware of these schemes of death and destruction.”

Katuka said Mwamba would have already been taken in for questioning had he been in the opposition.

“By this morning GBM would have been at the police station facing interrogations. If the police do not arrest GBM, ordinary people will have no choice but effect a citizen’s arrest on him and all those PF members who claim first-hand knowledge of these heinous criminal acts,” said Katuka.