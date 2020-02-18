L/stone’s Dambwa residents riot over suspected gassers

THE tourist capital’s Dambwa Central is under lock-down as residents riot over gassing suspects arrested by the police.

According to residents the police are allegedly protecting the suspected gassers.

A check by The Mast after 15:30 hours police assisted by Zambia Air Force officers had running battles with mainly youths who were demanding instant justice on the suspected gussets.

However, the police say that the suspects were just common thieves.

Youths blocked the main Dambwa Central road with burning tires and Airtel, Zanaco and MTN booths and also threatened to burn down Dambwa police station.

Livingstone Police Commanding Officer Timothy Kazyinakazyi recently threatened to use live bullet against rioters saying police officers do not carry blanks but live ammunition.