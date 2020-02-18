Lungu’s unleashing soldiers on streets is dangerous – Changala

GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala suspects that the PF government is behind gassing episodes in selected towns of Zambia.

He says like the state-sponsored tactics such as Black Mamba, Zero Option and torching of markets, gassing of people could be another.

In an interview, Changala said governments, at least in Zambia, always resort to sponsoring uncertainty whenever they lose legitimacy.

Meanwhile, Changala wondered why President Edgar Lungu secretly unleashed soldiers on the streets of Lusaka as if there was war.

“It is sad what is happening with the gassing and the killings of suspects. Although we haven’t seen any proof of ritual killing, we have seen suspects of those ritual killings and suspects being killed,” Changala said.

“But what is important is the conduct of our government through the Head of State. For him to have unleashed the army on defenceless and unarmed people is very dangerous and a breakdown in the rule of law.”

Changala wondered how the government, through the police and other investigative wings, still had no clue who was behind the gassing incidents, a month since they began.

“The BRDM (Boyevaya Razvedyvatelnaya Dozornaya Mashina) literally, (Combat Reconnaissance Patrol Military) vehicles that we are seeing in Lusaka townships and our streets are weapons of high calibre,” he said.

“These are weapons which are found in conflict areas like Darfur, Somalia, Iraq and Syria. [But] to bring them to the streets to intimidate and harass innocent people, who are not even part of this jargon of gassing and whatever it is…But my suspicion is [that] this could be a case of the government itself, like the Black Mamba and the Zero Option and the torching of markets. These are acts always done by the government whenever they lose legitimacy.”

Changala noted that before soldiers were unleashed on the streets of Lusaka, the President should have addressed the nation and prepared citizens that he was doing this.

He added that President Lungu should have also: “given the roadmap and the period that these soldiers will sit on the road.”

“But what is more worrying is that no citizen knows the rules of engagement. What are the rules of engagement of these soldiers because they are not trained to maintain law and order? Soldiers are not trained to talk to any suspect – their job is shoot and kill the enemy. What are the instructions and who is the potential enemy in all this drama?” Changala asked.

“For the President to privately unleash soldiers on our streets is very dangerous. People are going to be abused; already I’m told the soldiers are beating up everybody they find on the streets.”

He indicated that the only people trained to maintain law and order were police officers.

“Soldiers are trained for something else! Is the President telling us that this country is on the verge of war? The answer is definitely no. But why has he not addressed the nation and give us the true statement of the state of affairs?” wondered Changala.

“Why doesn’t the President engage the people of Zambia who will be casualties in this mysterious gassing game that is being played every day? My serious concern is that you cannot unleash BRDM vehicles. My calling this gassing issue a game is because it is highly suspicious!”