Lusambo should lessen his talking

Bowman Lusambo should not think teachers are fools and can easily be manipulated and intimidated.
Teachers are bearing the brunt of the consequences of the Patriotic Front’s corruption and abuses of power. They know very well what’s going on in their country. And we don’t think they have any reason to like Bowman and the Patriotic Front. They should have every reason to want change.
Bowman says “if someone is talking about the President, you the teachers should be the first to be upset, because it is you they are embarrassing. So if anyone is talking about Edgar Lungu, be the first to defend and speak especially in the education sector”.
Bowman’s mouth behaves like troubled bowels – it’s like he is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth and constipation of the brain. Bowman’s mouth can’t just stop spewing nonsense.
The excitement of being a member of parliament and a provincial minister doesn’t seem to have an end. He can’t believe his luck. How can one explain his conduct? Bowman can’t stop talking, can’t stop exhibiting himself and show how his life has changed.
But when a person, especially one with very little wisdom, speaks endlessly many wrong things are bound to be said.
Too much talking is bad habit. Talking keeps your ears closed.
Bowman’s obsession for talking has turned him into a person who always wants to say something. But when you talk too much, you don’t listen. You only listen to your own voice.
And it’s dangerous to become in love with your own voice because you can learn more from others than from yourself. So instead of talking, why not ask questions?
You don’t learn anything from talking. You only learn things when you ask questions.
Too much talk is also a sign of immatureness and a lack of emotional intelligence. Why do you always want to speak? It’s often when you feel insecure and want to show other people how smart or capable you are.
But the opposite is true in the eye of others. If you try too hard, it will come across as fake. Talk less. Ask more. And listen more.
Only by listening you can get to know people and build relationships. And that’s what will eventually bring you further in life – and it will also make you happier.
Talking keeps you from doing. The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.
People who do stuff don’t even have the time to talk about it.
So next time you catch some idiot boasting about this and that, don’t feel bad about yourself, just laugh it off and understand they’re full of shit.
Talk when it is appropriate to, not when you just feel like moving your mouth.
