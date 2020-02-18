TOURISM and Arts minister Ronald Chitotela says tourism helps create sustainable business even when there is a crunch in the international economy.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Livingstone acting district commissioner Harriet Kawina, Chitotela said domestic tourism creates sustainable business.

“Domestic tourism is the way to go and it creates sustainable business, because even if there is a crunch in the international economy, domestic tourism usually helps to sustain the economy,” he said. “And bearing in mind the benefits that come with one tourist…so we want to appreciate and speak to our people that let’s promote domestic tourism in a sustainable manner, in a conducive environment; in the peace and tranquility that we have enjoyed as a nation because we are One Zambian One Nation. So, we need to agree and demonstrate our desire to promote domestic tourism in our country.”

Chitotela said the ministry had lined up a number of events this year to promote domestic tourism.

“Livingstone being the tourism capital for the tourism sector, we felt it is very important to begin and appreciate how the tourism industry is doing. As you may be aware President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has purely stated that he wants to grow the economy away from mining into agriculture and tourism,” said Chitotela.

“What is of importance is to see how prepared are we in our quest to invite tourists to visit Zambia into the southern circuit? Have we created an enabling environment that would allow the tourists to stay longer than the traditional period of one, two days, so that we can begin to appreciate and begin to gain maximum benefits from our tourists?”

Kawina said she was hopeful that Chitotela’s working visit to Livingstone would help residents benefit from the tourism sector.