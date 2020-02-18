WE’RE COMING FOR HH…even in his so-called strongholds PF is going there, warns GBM

PF NATIONAL mobilisation committee deputy chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema loves fritters but that he eats them from his bedroom.

Mwamba, who resigned as UPND vice-president in April last year, says the PF victory in last week’s Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election is just a sample of what will happen in 2021.

“Even in his [Hichilema’s] so-called strongholds, we are going there. We are coming for him! Even if we get 20 per cent, 30 per cent from there, we are gone as PF. Look at Western Province! What has happened a few days ago?” he said.

Mwamba believes that Hichilema and the UPND have lost grip in Western and North Western provinces.

“[In] North Western Province he has lost grip. That I can tell you but it’s not something that I can share with you on camera. So 2021, for us it will just be academic – we will just go through,” bragged Mwamba. “We shall have seven provinces to our side as PF because of the good leadership of President Edgar Lungu – humble man.”

He was speaking to journalists during the PF-organised Interactive Forum at Longacres Lodge in Lusaka on Sunday.

Mwamba was flanked by PF media director Sunday Chanda and the party’s member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe.

Mwamba hinted that maybe Hichilema’s ‘guarded’ eating schedule was typical of where he comes from.

“But there is no witchcraft where I come from,” Mwamba said.

“[He is] someone who doesn’t eat with people. I have never eaten him with! How can you be a leader when you eat alone? When you come from campaigns, you go and lock yourself in a room and you start eating alone! How do you enjoy the food? Ine nga nafuma pano nalaya mukulya nabantu (when I leave this place, I’m going to eat with other people).”

He said unlike Hichilema, President Edgar Lungu: “nga twafuma muma campaigns tulya bonse (when we are from campaigns, we eat together).”

“Takwaba ukutila ati iyo nao akabale eka (there is nothing like him having his own plate), palya pene mulelya nao alelya (you simply eat with him there). Ebutungulushi ifyo bwaaba (that’s how leadership is), ninshi alemulanga ukutila alitemwa icalo (then he is showing you that he loves the country), alitemwa abantu (he loves people). Nomba muye bula umuntu uwakutila amenshi beshile nabasenda mukwapa (now you go and get someone who comes with a bottle of drinking water in his armpit). Finshi atina (what is he scared of)?”

Mwamba wondered who any assailant would want to kill between Hichilema and President Lungu.

“He doesn’t even have instruments of power; Why would I kill him? Limbi nefyo nkwete takwete (maybe he doesn’t even have what I have)! What is he afraid of?” he asked.

“There must be something he knows that he wants to do to others. Witches are afraid of eating at other people’s homes because they know their own tricks. So, go and ask Hakainde Hichilema why he doesn’t eat with others. Why do you eat alone? Why do you keep water in your armpits? Anyway, maybe they have such history where he comes from. But there is no witchcraft where I come from. We just eat and Edgar Lungu just eats. Ba Hakainde balitemwa ifitumbuwa nomba balila ku bed (Mr Hakainde loves fritters but he eats from the bedroom).”

Mwamba reiterated that he worked very closely with; “president HH and what I can tell you is that the experience that I got from there is not something that I would even want to think about.”

“I can assure the Zambian people that that is not a better person to be a president of this country because he has something behind his back. I’m saying this in front you [with] the cameras and those of you who are close to him. Please tell him that these are the views of GBM,” he said.

“I’m always honest; I want to tell you the honest truth that he is not ready to rule this country. If it was probably Gary Nkombo or even Jack Mwiimbu, probably they could be good leaders, not Hakainde Hichilema. In fact, he (Hichilema) told me that he is UPND and that UPND is him. How do you run a party like that?”

He asked whether him remaining in the UPND would have made him a free official.

“So, the best thing was for me to do what I had to do. Fortunately, my supporters, when they sensed that, told me that the best party to go to is to go back to PF and exactly that’s what we did and we’ve been welcomed by the President, the Vice-President and all of them – the entire PF,” Mwamba said.

“There (in the UPND) twaile mukwangalako fye (we went there to simply play around). Twaya angalako batutamfya twabwela uko twafuma (went to play around but they chased us and we came back to where we came from).”

Mwamba further mocked Hichilema that with his attitude of wanting to exclusively run the UPND, “he is not going to go anywhere.”

“No wonder apona imiku inga (how many times has he lost)? Sunday Chanda answers; ‘five.” In fact, [in] 2021 we’ll make sure that he retires from politics. Iyi iya ku Chilubi nika dyonko (the Chilubi result is a sample). It will be worse in 2021,” he said.

