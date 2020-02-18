Zesco distributes over 5,000 LED bulbs to UNZA

ZESCO Limited has started the distribution of over 5,000 LED bulbs at University of Zambia to promote energy efficiency.

In a press statement issued by Zesco Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu yesterday, the distribution of the bulbs is in a bid to promote energy efficiency and conservation.

Zulu stated that in light of the current power deficit, the country’s sole power utility had embarked on implementing energy efficiency interventions at various higher institutions of learning in the country.

At the University of Zambia (UNZA), Zesco Limited, according to Zulu, was working to replace all non-efficient lighting at the Great East Road campus, starting February 17, 2020.

“The exercise at UNZA, targets to replace 5,260 non-efficient lamps i.e. incandescent lamps and fluorescent bulbs. Upon completion of the first phase, the utility will save at least 0.326 MW,” Zulu stated.

“It should be noted that LED bulbs lasts longer; they are more durable and offer better light quality than other types of lighting. LED bulbs are up to 80 per cent more efficient than any other type of lighting, converting 95 per cent of energy to light and only five per cent as heat.”

She added that LEDs were a highly energy efficient lighting technology and that their widespread use had the potential to improve energy savings in Zambia.

Zulu thanked the UNZA management for the cooperation and encouraged other higher learning institutions to emulate the university and work with ZESCO Limited in embracing energy efficiency.

“Further, we continue to appeal to all our customers to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as switching off all non-essential appliances, using gas for cooking, heating, and lighting and also solar for lighting to conserve the available power,” Zulu stated.

“The utility has so far implemented efficient lighting interventions in all urban townships in Kabwe, some parts of Lusaka such as Kanyama, Chibolya, and John Laing. ZESCO has also distributed efficient lighting sources in some townships in Kitwe and Ndola.”

Zulu also stated that Zesco Limited would extend the distribution of more efficient lighting bulbs to other identified areas where significant energy savings would be made.