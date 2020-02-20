Kalembo looks at qualifying five to Tokyo Games

[By Bright Tembo]

NATIONAL team coach Douglas Kalembo says he is looking at qualifying five athletes to this year’s Olympic Games.

Sydney Siame, the 2019 Zambia and Africa athlete of the year, has already booked a place at the Tokyo Games scheduled for July.

Monica Moonga has also qualified to the paralympics.

Kalembo said apart from the Olympics, he is also looking forward to help 12 athletes qualify for the Africa Championship in Algeria in June and seven for the Junior World Championship in Kenya.

“2020 programme is kind of very tough. As you know we have the Olympics in July up to August but before that we have a junior championship in Algeria. Before that again we have the Botswana International in May and from there we will move to Europe to start preparing for the African Championship and from there we go to the Olympics,” he said.

“So I’m looking at the Olympics, African Championship and the Junior World Championship as my major three events for the year….”

Kalembo will be hoping to have Hazemba Chindamba, Rodha Ndhlovu, Hellen Makumba and Daniel Mbewe also qualify to the Olympics.

He is however confident that Zambian athletes will do well in the various tournaments.

“They are all looking pretty good. I’m sure we will have a good performance this year,” said Kalembo.