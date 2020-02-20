Kambwili discontinues application for judicial review in his lawyer’s barring

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has discontinued his application for leave to commence judicial review in the Lusaka High Court to challenge the decision of Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma to bar his lawyer Keith Mweemba from representing him in a matter he is facing a charge of defamation of the President.

This is according to a notice of discontinuance filed in the High Court’s principal registry dated February 19.

“Take notice that the applicant herein wholly discontinues the matter forthwith.”

This is in a matter where PF surrogate Peter Chanda filed a complaint of defamation of the President against Kambwili for questioning the Head of State’s association with Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay whom he called a drug dealer.

Kambwili sought a stay of magistrate Kaoma’s decision to bar Mweemba from having audience before him under Order 53 Rule 3 of the rules of the Supreme Court pending determination of his application so that it is not rendered an academic exercise.

On January 29 this year, magistrate Kaoma asked Kambwili to find another lawyer to represent him specifically in the defamation case after Mweemba excused himself and walked out of the courtroom to adjourn a matter in another court before he could be permitted by magistrate Kaoma.

When the matter came up for Chanda’s cross-examination, Kambwili applied for an adjournment as he was unwell and needed medical attention.

But Jonas Zimba, who is privately prosecuting Kambwili, objected to the application, saying there was no evidence to show that Kambwili was unwell.

Ruling on the matter, magistrate Kaoma said he would adjourn the case but the court had to conclude Chanda’s cross-examination, as January 29 was preserved specifically for the matter.

The court’s ruling did not sit well with Kambwili who complained that it was unjust to be denied an application for an adjournment to seek medical attention as he dragged himself to court to avoid disregarding the institution.

Whilst Mweemba and Zimba were arguing about the application for an adjournment, magistrate Kaoma said that the law had a provision which granted an accused permission to be absent during cross-examination if they were represented.

Magistrate Kaoma said Mweemba was aware of the provision but he decided not to make an application.

At this point, Mweemba made an application to address the court in chambers whilst insisting that the matter be adjourned.

But due to Zimba’s insistence, Mweemba made an application that he be excused from the proceedings as he had to adjourn the matter involving officers of the judiciary accused of drug trafficking, among others, before magistrate Victoria Chitulangoma.

Mweemba walked out of the courtroom before he was authorised, as he assumed he had been granted permission.

Upon noticing that Mweemba had walked out of court before being granted permission, magistrate Kaoma barred him from representing Kambwili in his court and ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader to find another lawyer.

“Accused, you must find another lawyer; Mr Mweemba must not come to this court again. The conduct of counsel walking out of the court before permission is granted is a misconduct that amounts to contempt of court. I direct that counsel’s misconduct should be brought to the attention of LAZ (Law Association of Zambia) so that this conduct is not condoned in this noble profession,” said magistrate Kaoma.

“Such behaviour in law is not allowed at all; not even for a lawyer who has been called to the bar today (graduate) can do such.”

But in a notice in support of ex-parte application for leave to apply for judicial review, Kambwili charged that magistrate Kaoma’s decision to bar Mweemba from appearing before him was illegal as he did not indicate the provision of the law which he relied on to stop the lawyer from having audience before him.

“The magistrate court is not bestowed with discretion by any law in Zambia to bar a legal practitioner from enjoying audience before it and it is in these circumstances not vested with jurisdiction to interfere with the applicant’s choice of legal representation. The court imposed punishment not founded on the rule of law without according the applicant an opportunity to be heard and has breached key tenets of the rules of natural justice,” Lamented Kambwili.

He said the decision by magistrate Kaoma to ban his lawyer was unduly oppressive, unreasonable and onerous infringement of his rights to legal representation of his (Kambwili) choice and rights of his counsel to appear before the said court.

“The applicant will advance the proposition that the role that the magistrate played in this matter falls in the realm of public officers and his decision is amenable to judicial review. We therefore invite this court to interfere with the decision of Magistrate Felix Kaoma because it is altogether irrational and unreasonable.” Kambwili said

He said that the procedural and substantive jurisdiction relating to an advocate’s right to appear before a court of law is vested in the legal practitioners committee and the disciplinary committee to ensure independence and impartiality in decision-making.

Kambwili lamented that it was crystal clear that the barring of Mweemba before magistrate Kaoma’s court is not proportionate to the alleged conduct attributable to him adding that the decision was extremely prejudicial to his rights and interests as he (Kambwili) was being punished without cause.

The NDC leader sought among other reliefs a declaration that magistrate Kaoma does not enjoy the powers to bar a legal practitioner from appearing before him.

Kambwili wanted a declaration that magistrate Kaoma did not act in accordance with the rules of natural justice in prohibiting Mweemba from appearing before him and an order that the case in which he is accused of defaming President Lungu be sent back to chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale for reallocation.

He sought an order of certiorari to move into the high court for purpose of quashing magistrate Kaoma’s decision to ban Mweemba and an order that if leave is granted should operate as a stay of magistrate Kaoma’s order to bar Mweemba from appearing before him.

Kambwili also wanted a direction that the hearing of his application be expedited.