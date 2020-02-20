LUNGU’S RULE IS PATHETIC…his leadership is a mess – Sikaile

GOOD governance and human rights activist Sikaile Sikaile says while he has no personal issues with President Edgar Lungu “I have issues with his pathetic style of leadership which is a mess”.

He is urging Zambians to introspect on President Lungu’s mission of destruction.

Sikaile charges that President Lungu is very determined to make sure that he rules Zambia until death calls him.

“[But] the end of this dictator will be terrible. God is watching and by the time he shall be pronounced no longer a President of Zambia, most of these thieves inciting him to abuse our Constitution will be far from him,” he said in a statement. “Lungu has sanctioned the ongoing tribalism, political violence, corruption, witchcraft and ritual killings and he comes to fool citizens that he knows nothing about all these criminal vices. We have information that all these are meant to find a way on how to cage the innocent Hakainde Hichilema who has given the PF government sleepless nights.”

Sikaile claimed that “sources within State House have disclosed that Lungu and his associates would rather die in office than go to jail for committing atrocities in our nation”.

He added that the PF wanted to prevent UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from taking office.

“Currently, PF leadership have launched a project dubbed ‘Block HH from taking over leadership and cage all critics’. PF leaders know very well that if HH forms government, he won’t be a nonsense leader on corruption,” he stated. “They know how much HH is determined to protect the national resources for the benefit of all Zambians. The PF government knows how much HH wants to end tribalism and political violence. These are issues that are bothering Lungu and his surrogates. The stealing of public resources is more than what has been reviewed in the media. Some of these ministers have stolen moneys that can pay those poor retirees who have been camping in Lusaka the whole rain season at [justice minister] Given Lubinda’s office. Zambians, our nation has been looted and if we don’t stand up and say no to this criminality then we are doomed.”

Sikaile stated that beyond 2021 “with Lungu and his thieving ministers in office, it will be hell on earth”.

“Winning 2021 elections at all cost is what Lungu and his friends are working on. They have been working on a various number of backups to rigging,” he stated. “The recent intelligence report clearly shows how much HH has penetrated into PF perceived strongholds. They (PF) are also working on finding [NDC leader Chishimba] Kambwili with a case to answer before 2021. However, their number one project is HH, they know that if HH is caged then they succeed. But all this, will be in vein if we all stand up and demand for free and fair elections. The choice is all yours my fellow citizens whether to allow these criminals to manipulate the elections or put them in the right position they are supposed to be which is the prison. If I was Edgar Lungu, I would work on making peace with my political enemies unlike the arrogant way he has embarked on.”

Sikaile stated that under President Lungu Zambians have suffered the worst since independence.

“We have witnessed the worst happenings under his regime and to see him wanting to continuing governing Zambia beyond 2021 is shocking,” he stated.

Sikaile warned President Lungu that he was being lied to by some of his supporters.

“Lungu …government is being driven by lunatics like [Lusaka Province] minister Bowman Lusambo who are now drunk with political power. Edgar Lungu has literally forgot that he is the cross-bearer of all these atrocities currently being committed by him and his thugs,” stated Sikaile. “Lungu should learn a lesson of what is going on with Jacob Zuma, former South African president and the Sudanese former president [Omar] Al Bashir who has been committed to the ICC for crimes against humanity. I will be very honest with Lungu that most of these criminals in the name of ministers and PF officials won’t be by his side when he goes to ICC. Some of these people misleading Lungu to kill innocent citizens and later accuse Hakainde Hichilema of committing the crimes and looting our nation will be nowhere near him.”