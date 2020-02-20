RTSA tells court board decided not to renew his expired contract

ROAD Transport and Safety Agency has explained that it did not dismiss its former director and chief executive officer Zindaba Soko but the institution’s board on September 11, 2019 decided not to renew his contract of employment which expired on January 3, the same year.

It said Soko is not entitled to any relief sought.

RTSA disclosed that on July 9, 2019, upon informing the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Soko decided to go on leave to pave way for investigations into the alleged money laundering activities that involved him.

This is in a matter where Soko has taken the institution to court, seeking payment for three months salary in lieu of notice (terminating his contract without notice).

Soko, who is demanding damages for breach of contract, wants the Lusaka High Court to compel RTSA to pay him a full gratuity, pursuant clause 19.1.2 of the contract.

Soko wants to be offered his personal to holder motor vehicle pursuant to clause 13.2.1 of the Agency’s conditions of service.

He is also seeking damages for breach of contract, mental stress, and any further ancillary relief, interests and costs.

According to his statement of claim, Soko said he was employed at RTSA as director and chief executive officer on a three-year contract effective January 4, 2013.

He stated that on March 4, 2016, he signed a new contract with the Agency in the same capacity and the same terms as the previous contract save for remuneration.

He claimed that the contract of employment provided for three months notice of termination or payment in lieu, payment of full gratuity if employment is terminated for any reason save on grounds of conduct or performance and purchase of personal to holder motor vehicle upon termination of contract.

Soko said following the expiration of the contract on January 3, 2019, he continued employment on the same terms as the expired contract and was subsequently appointed on RTSA’s board of directors on August 8, 2019.

He disclosed that by a letter dated September 11, 2019, RTSA purported to terminate his employment effective September 12, 2019 and he was also paid gratuity on a pro-rated basis contrary to clause 19.1.2 of the contract.

“Prior to delivery of the letter dated September 11, 2019, the defendant (RTSA) without notifying the plaintiff withdrew his personal driver, who was at the material time assigned to collect his children from school, leaving the children stranded at school until late in the evening when school authorities notified the plaintiff, occasioning mental anguish and stress on the plaintiff and his minor children,” Soko stated.

He claimed that due to the decision by RTSA to terminate his contract, he has suffered loss and damages and is now claiming payment of monthly salaries from the date of termination until full gratuity is paid to him.

But in its defence, RTSA said the non-renewal of Soko’s contract was done in accordance with the terms and conditions for his employment.

The institution stated that Soko was paid a pro-rated gratuity between January 3, 2019 and September 11, 2019.

“The Defendant shall aver that the plaintiff is not entitled to any of the claims in his statement of claim. Save as herein before expressly admitted, the defendant denies each and every allegation of the Plaintiff’s statement of claim as if the same were set out and traversed seriatim,” stated RTSA.