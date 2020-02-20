Security failure has potential to degenerate into civil strife, warns JCTR

LEFT unchecked the current incidents of gassing can cause civil strife in Zambia, warns the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection.

In a statement released by media and information officer Enock Ngoma, JCTR says the country is experiencing security failure at the moment and the centre was concerned by the increased reported cases.

“It all started in Chingola and later spread to North Western Province’s Kalumbila where some people suspected to be spraying chemicals in homes fell to the loins of instant justice mobs,” Ngoma stated.

“The violence has now spread to many other towns including Lusaka where when you are pointed at or labelled as a suspected ritual killer or gassing suspect, then you are lynched. The mobs even go further to burn motor vehicles, attack police stations and in the process a number of lives are lost.”

He said lawlessness was on the upswing as some people have taken advantage of the situation by looting and damaging or destroying property as the suspects were facing instant justice.

“Latest police statistics indicate that 18 innocent people have so far been killed while over 100 have been arrested in connection with the issue of gassing. Two males, one in Kabwe and another in Chikondano area were some of the latest victims killed by mobs over the weekend on suspicion of being behind the chemical spraying,” Ngoma said.

“We are now experiencing security failure as a country and if left unchecked, the situation has the potential to degenerate into a fully-fledged civil strife at national level. While JCTR appreciates the work that the Zambia Police Service is doing to ensure investigations are thoroughly carried out, at the same time expresses concern over the lengthened investigations.”

Ngoma said there was need to expedite investigations to nab the people behind the gassings and save the lives of innocent people who are being lynched by mobs.

“JCTR condemns the violence and recommends that the law enforcement agencies help restore the confidence in the citizens by finding a lasting solution to the incumbent problems. It is expected that by now, the police should have leads as to where the gassing problem is coming from and be able to contain the situation,” he said.

“In the same vein, the police should engage relevant partners to embark on sensitisation of members of the public against taking the law into their own hands. Public and private property have been destroyed thereby taking the nation backwards in terms of development.”

Ngoma adds that if not properly handled, the issue bears a high risk of more losses and damage to property for the innocent as well as the escalated loss of life for those being accused.

“With deployment of soldiers to supplement what the police are doing, it is now evident that citizens’ human rights of movement and association are being infringed upon as the army uses force to compel people to be indoors,” he said.

“Our concern is that the situation has degenerated into total collapse of law and order and the citizenry are living in constant fear, hence the need for an urgent solution from authorities. Production and other economic activities are not operating at full capacity because people are living in fear.”

He said that some political parties are fuelling the situation by making careless statements against each other.

“JCTR therefore calls on President Edgar Lungu to act decisively on the matter by, among other things, stop Patriotic Front (PF) members against issuing alarming statements on social media over the matter. Similarly, opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should also stop his party members against issuing of hate speech through social media over the gassing problem,” Ngoma said.

He advised citizens against reinforcing the belief in Satanism or ritual killings but instead allow the police to thoroughly investigate the matter.