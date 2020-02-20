Space for liberties is getting smaller – Kanyama

COMMUNICATION strategist and economic analyst Chibamba Kanyama has expressed concern that the country’s shrinking freedoms will eventually affect everyone including those who think they are too important to be affected.

Commenting on the disruption of a public forum on Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 organised by Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) in Lusaka on Monday evening, Kanyama advised Zambians not to underplay the impact and weight of the incident.

“The LAZ organised Bill 10 public discussion was disrupted yesterday [Monday] by unruly individuals. The event was not held in an open-air environment but in a 5 Star hotel [Hotel InterContinental]. That alone tells you about the required level of etiquette for every participant. We may be taking such uncouth conduct as one of those inconsequential happenings. Soon, and pretty soon, the space for liberties and people’s freedoms will be getting smaller and smaller,” Kanyama said. “Even those people who think they are too important to speak and condemn such conduct will soon find themselves dislodged from their air conditioned offices where they are making money quietly. We saw this happen in the 1980s during which time executives were lifted into the air. This is no small matter fellow Zambians.”

In Monday’s incident, Lusaka Province PF youth chairman Daniel Kalembe and Eastern Province PF youth chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda led a large group of party supporters to Hotel InterContinental, resulting in the disruption of the discussion.

The public discussion, themed ‘Bill 10: the lawyer’s perspective’, featured Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu, deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube, Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa and Jack Mwiimbu, leader of the opposition in Parliament and Monze Central UPND member of parliament.

Over an hour into the discussion, Kalembe, Banda and a horde of PF supporters entered the hotel auditorium and started surrounding the audience.

Kalembe later sat in the front row.

Several people rushed out of the hall while others remained, but stunned.

The panelists, together with Dr Lungowe Matakala, the programme co-moderator, remained in their seats.

Under a short while, UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka and other people hurried out of the auditorium, using an alternative exit.

The invasive PF cadres, in the meantime, were throwing tantrums.

Addressing his fellow party members, Ngulube said: “those of you who have just joined us, can you be seated? We want to finish our programme.”

That was a passing remark, going by the audience’s non-committal stance.

Many audience members who had immediately left the room began returning, complaining about stolen mobile phones, laptops, handbags, among other lost personal effects.

A man was seen entering the auditorium with bloodied clothes.

As people left the hotel premises in haste, PF national mobilisation committee deputy chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, otherwise called GBM, was seen outside.

After about 15 minutes, armed police officers entered the room and engaged in hushed conversations with some members of the audience.

The officers helped to repel the cadres but as they did so, Kalembe, aided by Banda, and some bold audience members exchanged invectives.

LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa moved about, talking to this and that ‘opinion leader’ in the hall.

Some members of the audience challenged Makebi Zulu to: “talk to your people. You are a minister.”

He, however, remained seated and the mood remained tense.

When the room was almost empty, Mweetwa and Mwiimbu left their seats, while Zulu and Ngulube remained seated, ostensibly carefree.

LAZ says it will write Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to institute investigations into the thuggery behaviour of the PF cadres who disrupted the discussion on bill 10.

LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa indicated that while LAZ could not speculate where “those thugs” came from, it was quite clear that they were “sent by somebody”.

“Information that we’ve received so far indicates that they came in two buses. We’ll be writing to the Inspector General of Police to institute investigations into the matter because there’s sufficient video footage to identify some of the perpetrators of that thuggery and violence,” Mwitwa said.

“It should never be accepted and tolerated in a democratic space. We have a constitutional right to enjoy freedom of expression and assembly and no one has the right to take that away, without lawful justification.”

He underscored that the political assailants clearly went to the hotel with a purpose “to disturb, to intimidate.”