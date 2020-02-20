UPND is unstoppable – Beene

A SENIOR UPND official says all options are on the table to ensure that party leader Hakainde Hichilema is protected from any PF-organised harm.

Godfrey Beene, the national trustee of the opposition party’s national management committee (NMC), emphasises that nobody will harm Hichilema.

Beene was Itezhi-tezhi UPND member of parliament from 2006 to 2011.

Over the past week, pro-PF voices have been hinting that the recent gassing incidents around the country are politically-instigated.

The gassing incidents started in Chingola in Copperbelt Province and has since spread to almost all provinces.

Police have since arrested several suspects while others have been killed by instant justice mobs, especially in Lusaka.

PF national mobilisation committee deputy chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he has been aware of the gassing schemes for the last five years, but amid the gassings and killings, he has not disclosed this information to authorities.

Thus, apart from Mwamba, no one seems to know who is ‘sponsoring’ the gassing incidents.

“No one is going to harm HH; we’ll protect HH by all means. All options are on the table to protect him. But what the UPND wants is to compete with ideas on how to improve the economy of this country,” Beene said in an interview in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Beene said the UPND campaigned in the just-ended Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election under “a guerilla warfare” atmosphere.

“We had not even a single chitenge or anything. Anybody who was putting red, PF cadres there were harassing them. There is no rule of law. PF wants to push this country into the Stone Age behaviour,” he charged.

“I want to urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia that it should not just think about registering new voters but should also go and teach the importance of voting and what democracy is.”

Beene pointed out that politics ought to be a competition of ideas of “what you are able to do for the Zambian people.”

“You don’t compete in killing each other or how to use weaponry. [Politics] is a question of competing with intellect,” he said.

“Look at how Edgar Lungu has failed to manage the economy. The situation has been deteriorating! It’s unprecedented to find that cement can be more expensive than mealie-meal! The biggest note of the kwacha (100) cannot buy a 25 kg of mealie-meal.”

He added that the UPND was unstoppable.

“We’ll not stop as UPND; UPND is unstoppable and when I look at the capacity of the people who are in the PF, including President Edgar Lungu, in terms of understanding politics those of us in UPND are better,” said Beene.

“Edgar Lungu was a member of the UPND. Even this GBM [Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba], his specialty is milling mealie-meal.”