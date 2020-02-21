Kick-Off with Darious: Imposing rule of men at FAZ

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned that those fueling confusion in football will soon be exposed and dealt with accordingly.

The President was quoted as having said that it is unfortunate that the game has been invaded by Zambians who were not so well-meaning either for politics or personal gain.

This story that was circulated widely on various media platforms, was attributed to the government-owned Times of Zambia newspaper.

Well, there is nothing much to write about from the President’s warning apart from saying, all Zambians, except those that hate Andrew Kamanga as a human being, know who is fueling confusion in football.

There is no need, Your Excellency, to wait for these people to be exposed soon because they have exposed themselves already.

Those that want to impose the rule of men at FAZ and not the rule of law are the ones fanning confusion.

Sir, I am sure you have been following debate on FAZ issues on various social media platforms and you have seen the verdict of majority commentators on this.

If Zambia got a FIFA ban from this avoidable confusion, many Zambians will blame your government because they have been following the behaviour and comments of some of your ministers over these issues and I am sure you as a lawyer wouldn’t want to be blamed for any such misfortune.

It is important to remind people that the constitution of FAZ that was passed in 2017 with all its contents had the full blessings and endorsement of the world football governing body, FIFA.

Again, on Saturday, February 1 this year, councillors that attended the FAZ extraordinary council meeting (ECM) voted to pass all contents of the electoral roadmap without problems and again FIFA consented to this since the general membership of FAZ agreed to pass it.

How, then can a minister who is not a member of FAZ, who is not part of these elections call the whole process a sham as did Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo?

We understand that four candidates that filed in their nominations for the FAZ presidency namely Kalusha Bwalya, Ricky Mamfunda and Richard Kazala, among others, were eliminated from the race by the same process.

No minister or mayor filed his or her nomination for the FAZ presidency, why then get such a sharp reaction from someone who is not part of the race?

Why would the FAZ constitution be changed to accommodate individuals at the expense of the agreed common good?

It would make a lot of sense to see these individuals eliminated from the race to be challenging their elimination using established channels because the appeals procedure was also approved by the FAZ council at the ECM. Not a situation where one of the affected persons, Kalusha in this case, rightly appeals to the Appeals Committee then you see some outsider using some law firm, writing the National Sports Council of Zambia to ‘act’ on FAZ, really? And the same taxpayer in question eh! Football House is sweet eh!

Just to remind ourselves that NSCZ is a government wing and any manoeuvres to use it to overturn decisions of a legitimate FAZ constitution will be interpreted as direct interference and we know the consequences of that because current occupants of Football House would also fight back, will seek protection from elsewhere if they feel unprotected.

So, the confusion Mr President is coming from outsiders who want to usurp the FAZ constitution and impose the rule of men at Football House.

In any case, every Zambian, we believe, is a shareholder, a stakeholder in this enterprise called Zambia, and are all entitled to be leaders of different organisations in the enterprise.

It’s not an entitlement of a certain clique, it’s for everyone that qualifies to do so….

If we destroy the constitution today to suit the agenda of a certain clique, no occupant of Football House will enjoy their stay there in the future because there will be no law to respect anymore. That’s just what it is!

Football has rules both on and off the pitch that must be respected…kwamana!!!/SM