Mukuba Boys head teacher tells court Lungu failed Maths

A HEAD TEACHER at Mukuba Secondary School in Kitwe has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu failed mathematics at form five (grade12) level as he obtained a nine.

Joyce Kabamba told Lusaka magistrate Alice Walusiku that according to records at Mukuba Secondary School, President Lungu sat form three and five exams at the school and obtained a school certificate at senior secondary school level.

Kabamba said the Head of State sat for nine subjects and in the said subjects, he obtained 2 in English (merit grade A), 3 in Literature in English, (credit grade B), 3 in History (credit grade B), 6 in Bemba (credit grade C), 9 in Maths (fail grade unsatisfactory), 6 in Biology (credit grade C), and in Physical Science he was recorded absent.

She said the grade aggregate was 23 and the school certificate was grade one.

In this matter, New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale is facing a charge of defamation of the President for allegedly calling President Lungu an identity fraud.

Kabamba said on May 2, 2018, police officers approached her to find out if the Head of State was a pupil at Mukuba Secondary School.

She said she went to the careers department where records and registers were kept and she asked for records for the said period.

Kabamba said the documents provided to her by the careers teacher were form three results of 1974 and form five results of 1796 belonging to Edgar Lungu. The records showed that Edgar Lungu had sat exams in the said years and she handed the said documents to the police officers.

“The only thing I could present to them were the two documents at that time in 2018. Edgar Lungu is recorded as having written exams at Mukuba Secondary School and that he was a pupil at Mukuba Secondary School and the thing that connected him to the school is that in 2018, Dr Ndakala came to me saying former Mukuba boys wanted to form an association and have it registered,” Kabamba said

She said in 2019 she was informed by Dr Ndakala that the association was registered and ready to be launched on July 6, 2019.

On the said date, the launch of the association took place and a number of former Mukuba boys pupils went to attend the launch and notable among them was the Republican president Edgar Lungu and State Counsel William Nyirenda and Dama Banda, a head teacher at Buntungwa Basic School.

Kabamba said other former pupils who attended the said launch was Pio Santos, Charles Mutine and late Moses Malunda, who was the chairperson of the association.

She said in the evening there was a fundraising dinner dance at Garden Court Hotel where money was raised and through the association many things had been done at the school such as the refurbishment of the computer labs, the purchasing of computers and refurbishment of classrooms.

Kabamba added that one of the classroom blocks was named Edgar Chagwa Lungu after the Head of State and accommodates the brilliant students of the school.

In cross-examination by Siwale’s lawyers Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri, Kabamba affirmed that the name Chagwa does not appear on the school records and that she cannot tell whether the person being referred to in the school records was the Head of State as she was not there in 1974.

Kabamba confirmed that she only went to court to prove that President Lungu was a pupil at Mukuba Secondary School and that he would not know if the school had a pupil named Jonathan Mutaware.

She denied being competent to tell the court whether President Lungu had more than one National Registration Card.

Kabamba affirmed that the formation of the association at Mukuba Boys Secondary School only commenced a year after Siwale was arrested.

She further affirmed that she was aware through the media that Siwale reported the Head of State to the public protector relating to his identity.

And soccer administrator Simataa Simataa claimed that Siwale questioned him if the President had called him since he went to State House and if he knew that the President was an identity fraud when he invited him to his house.

Simataa said he told Siwale that he was with the Head of State at Mukuba Boys as he was in form one and the Head of State was in form three.

He said he later met President Lungu at UNZA in 1979 and they never met until the time he (Simataa) joined PF and they both served as members of the central committee.

He added that he told Siwale that the President never called him and wondered why he would do such when he was just his junior.

“He said he has done investigations and the Edgar Lungu I know was not the one as the one I knew had died and the President had taken up the deceased’s identity and I challenged him; I asked for the death certificate and if he knew his grave because the one I knew was the one at State House and I asked him to leave my house,” Simataa said.

“Weeks later, I was called by Kaseba Kasebamashila from Prime TV who questioned me in the same path. He asked me if I read the book by Anthony Mukwita about the history of the President and I denied. Kaseba wrote an article on his Facebook page and I responded saying I was with the President at Mukuba Boys Secondary School and I was a witness. I was approached by police, at that time I was working at Forli Investment, the major shareholder of City of Lusaka Football Club.”

Simataa claimed the Head of State was a prefect at the school when he was in form four and that they would walk together to and from school and would use the same route down Kwacha Road as he used to stay in Parklands while President Lungu was staying in Chimwemwe.

“He is the same person I met at Mukuba Boys Secondary School, University of Zambia, at PF and I have never met him since he went to State House,” he said.

Simataa said he knew Siwale for 26 years as they met when they formed a party called National Citizens Coalition under now MMD president Nevers Mumba in the 90s and in PF.

He also said Siwale was close to Kaizer Zulu.

In cross-examination, Simataa confirmed that discussing ideas of a political nature was normal in a democratic state as it was good for administration in any organisation.

He also affirmed that debating the identity of leaders in a democratic state was permissible.

Simata denied knowing the charge that Siwale is facing.

Trial continues on March 19.