PF government causes brain drain at UNZA and CBU

I write this article with a heavy heart because the two premier public universities in Zambia are facing serious financial problems which have been exacerbated by the current Patriotic Front (PF) government’s failure to adequately fund these two higher learning institutions.

The University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) have for long now been struggling to improve the learning environment and meet their statuary obligations, which include paying salaries to their workers. This has become worse in the past two years and the PF government under President Edgar Lungu seems not to care to address the challenges UNZA and CBU are facing. As a result, many patriotic Zambians who dedicated their energies and talents to teaching and researching in these universities are leaving for greener pastures within the country and to other universities in the region. I have witnessed some lecturers resigning early this year going to teach in other universities in Southern Africa or joining the private sector and the NGO world.

Many Zambians can remember what happened in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Zambia lost many qualified personnel to our neighboring countries and Western countries. Public universities, UNZA and CBU lost many valuable employees; many lecturers left these institutions, seeking greener pastures in other countries.

UNZA and CBU struggled to find replacements for some skilled men and women who left the country. Later, the two institutions slowly began building on their human resources. A considerable work has been done to recruit and retain best brains in these two public universities by improving the conditions of service for lecturers and support staff.

I wish also to mention that when the late Micheal Chilufya Sata became Republican President, he made sure that qualified Zambians who were in the diaspora returned to Zambia and contributed to the development of this country. In this regard, his government made sure that salaries in public universities, in particular UNZA for lecturers and researchers, were improved to match with what other universities were paying in the region. Mr Sata never entered UNZA or CBU but he respected academics. He made sure that lecturers were well paid so that they were retained in the country and in our public universities.

As a result of the Sata government’s commitment to lecturers’ welfare, many Zambians that I know who were in South Africa, Swaziland (now Eswatini), Botswana, Namibia, etc returned to Zambia and got jobs in our public universities. Others returned from the United Kingdom (UK) to come and work in our public universities.

I wish also to submit that when Sata was president, he made sure that salaries, not only for civil servants but also public university workers, were paid on time. It was all rosy and motivating to work as a lecturer; it was dignifying to be called a UNZA or CBU don. But today, you feel even ashamed to mention that you work for UNZA or CBU.

The current PF government and president Lungu have successfully reversed Mr Sata’s efforts. The money that Mr Sata’s government gave lecturers in salary increments has lost value by more than 60 percent because the current government has failed to manage the economy. If Mr Sata were to come back to life, he would be shocked to see how his lecturers are fighting with Mr Lungu’s government to get paid.

Under the new PF government, grant and tuition fees which government remits to UNZA and CBU for educating students who are on government scholarship do not come on time. This has made it difficult for the management of UNZA and CBU to be paying salaries on time.

I have heard PF and government officials who say that it is not the responsibility of the PF government to pay UNZA and CBU workers’ salaries. Yes, they are right; it is not the PF government to pay salaries to UNZA and CBU employees but respective managements of such institutions.

But what the PF cadres and officials forget or intentionally ignore is that it is PF government’s responsibility to release grants and students’ tuition fees to UNZA and CBU management on time. Where would these PF cadres and officials expect UNZA and CBU managements to get the money from when over 80 percent of their students are government-sponsored? The new PF government has misplaced priorities and their priority is not university education. Their priorities are roads where there are cuts for the party and its leaders.

As I have indicated, some lecturers at UNZA and CBU are leaving the two public universities. What is happening is a replica of the 1980s and 1990s. This brain drain is not only limited to lecturers but also to highly skilled support staff in technical areas such as ICT; they too are leaving for greener pastures in the private sector. The reasons being citedinclude

perpetual delayed salaries and a poor working environment. As at 18th February, UNZA and CBU employees were not paid their January salaries. This is bad and inconveniencing; it is demoralising.

As I conclude, let me appeal to President Lungu, and his PF government to stop this madness. His government should stop these perpetual salary delays at UNZA and CBU. The trend is chasing away qualified personnel. If indeed Mr Lungu was really a student of Mr Sata, he should emulate what Mr Sata’s government used to do by ensuring that funding is released on time to UNZA and CBU so that salaries are paid on time. If the situation does not improve, in the long run Zambia, not the PF government will lose a lot of qualified personnel in these public universities.

The author is a lecture at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.