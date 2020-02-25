Garden Academy league a success – Limbada

OVER 500 footballers that converged in Mandevu, Chipata and Garden compounds on Sunday walked away with school packs worth K40,000.

The recipients, both girls and boys under the age of 12, from 40 teams taking part in the Garden Youth Academy soccer league walked away with school packs for taking part in the league.

Academy director Suleiman Limbada has described this year’s season as a success.

“This season has gone very well in the sense that we have expanded from 2018. We had the under 12’s, we now have Under 10 and girls league and it is going on very well because of the expansion and we have access to more young players in the compounds in terms of scouting and also more players in providing structured football from the grassroots level,” he said.

“We can say it is very positive but of course next year we are planning to commence the league around July and there are things that we can improve. We are looking at that and see how we will implement them.

“I think there is a two-layer about the importance of this league and this first layer is that we provide structured football at grassroots level for the communities here (Mandevu, Chipata and Garden compound)- so that structured football at grassroots level is very important. The other aspect is to have a pool of players for scouting. Scouting is a very difficult thing to do especially for these kinds of players because of the fact that structured football is not there. So this league will help in that because of the community coaches who will provide the aspect of structured football.”

He added that if resources allow, the number of teams may be increased from 16 to 20 for the Under 12 and Under 10.

“We are looking at expanding the league to the Under 8 but speaking logistically that will be a problem. But we are working around the clock to see how that goes or maybe we will increase teams. At the moment we have 16 teams both Under 10 and 12 but for the girls we have eight teams. So maybe we might increase the number of teams to accommodate more young talent players,” Limbada said.

And Garden Youth coach Moses Banda said the league has helped in talent identification.

“We are trying to combine with the community teams so that we can bring the small boys together,” said Banda. “If you look, these most talented players are coming from the communities that’s why we have introduced this league in a bid to identify the talent from the league because our team is more advanced. We have the equipment, coaches and transport and we also play at Barca Academy which is an advantage for the community to bring the players and move forward.”