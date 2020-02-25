Patson continues goal scoring form

PATSON Daka has continued his impressive goal scoring form for his side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Zambia international extended his Austrian Bundesliga tally for the season to 16 goals after netting a brace in Salzburg’s 2-2 draw away to Austria Vienna on Sunday.

The Bulls returned from the long winter break the other weekend with a 3-2 home loss to LASK.

On Sunday, Daka gave his side the lead in the seventh minute after being assisted by Albert Vallci.

Christoph Monschein equalised for the hosts 17 minutes into the second half.

Hwang Hee-Chan found Daka three minutes later and the Zambian did the rest to re-establish Salzburg’s lead.

The 10-time Austrian Bundesliga champions were however denied the precious three points when Manchester City loanee Erik Palmer-Brown struck in the 89th minute.

Aside from his brace, Daka registered three shots on target, one of which was a big chance for a hat-trick.

The 21-year-old is now three goals behind Shon Weissman, who leads the top scorers’ charts with 19.

Salzburg are now three points behind LASK who thumped St Poelten 4-1 in Sunday’s earlier fixture.