Church should pray even more in gassing aftermath – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has told the Church to pray more, especially in the aftermath of the gassing episode.

He says when evils like gassing, tribalism and violence take root in a country, such becomes an opportunity for the Church to pray even more.

He was speaking at St Mark’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Congregation in Chilenje, Lusaka on Sunday where he attended a fundraising service.

The opposition leader, who was the guest of honour at the event, was accompanied by party finance secretary Justin Nkonge, spokesperson Judith Kabemba, Lusaka Province chairman Victor Mwale, among other senior party officials.

“When you see what is happening in the country, it becomes an opportunity for you and me to stand in the gap. When you have violence in a country that has not known violence, it’s time for us to stand in the gap. That is not who we are as a people,” Kalaba told a packed church. “When we begin seeing tribalism, it’s up to us to stand up as Christians and begin praying, casting out that demon. When we see gassing in our communities…That is so strange and those things don’t happen by accident.”

He added that the gassing would pass “but it’s the aftermath of the gassing that is very important.”

“Some people have lost relatives in this issue of gassing. When it’s quiet, what next? Never before in the history of this country have we seen gruesome pictures on social media, as we are seeing today. Someone is being burned and others are watching!” said Kalaba, stressing that Zambians loved peace.

“More often than not, those who are being burnt are even innocent. That’s where the Body of Christ needs to be proactive; spend time to pray for your country. Spend time to pray for us, your leaders, so that even as we seek power, we should seek it in sincerity.”

Reverend Godfrey Gama, in his sermon themed: ‘Taking care of God’s business,’ said God supremely reigns over everything.

“Even if they come, attempting to gas your home, when God is on your side no evil will succeed. Why would you even think of going to a witch-finder?” preached Rev Gama, to a praising congregation.

“Brothers and sisters, when you take care of God’s business, God begins to do the impossible in your life.”