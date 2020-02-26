Come together, Mambo urges politicians

BISHOP John Mambo has urged politicians to stop pointing fingers at each other on the prevailing gassing situation but come together and find solutions.

Bishop Mambo, who doubles as Civil Society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson and Chikondi Foundation president, said the “mob injustice” that had claimed more than 40 people was not Zambian and must be condemned by everyone.

He said the Church must play the prophetic role of discouraging politicians from using hate speeches for gain political.

Bishop Mambo said Zambia had been known as a beacon of peace that accommodated freedom fighters and it must remain so.

“People must stop pointing fingers but come together as ruling party with opposition [parties] to find the solution. Those who have information with evidence that can help the police, please do so by giving information. But we are refusing that they should use this to be an excuse for them to declare a state of emergency. It is uncalled for. We are a praying nation, and let us seek God’s intervention,” he said. “And for the Church, we should play our prophetic role. Let us provide guidance to our leaders, whether you are for the ruling party or the opposition. Let us discourage hate speech. The battle we are faced with is spiritual but my appeal is we need peace in our land.”

And Bishop Mambo questioned the PF’s national mobilisation deputy chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s patriotism.

Mwamba claimed two weeks ago that he had known the about the gas attacks schemes for the past five years.

Bishop Mambo wondered how Mwamba had the information but kept it to himself despite innocent people being killed and property destroyed.

He said if Mwamba was still an opposition member, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja would have arrested him for alarming the nation.

“My brother GBM has come out in the open and say he knows people who are doing this. If GBM was in the opposition, today he would have been in the hands of the police, so that he can tell… He kept information for five years, what patriotism is there when you keep something that is bad for five years? In the name of what?” Bishop Mambo asked.

“As much as I love and respect him, I think on this one he has lost a goalpost. …but I can assure you, if GBM was an opposition today as I am speaking, Kanganja would have sent police to go and arrest him so as to disclose what he knows about this gassing.”

He said Zambians love peace but using the situation to arrest political opponents would bring more confusion and fear in the country.

And Bishop Mambo has vowed to continue speaking for the voiceless in society regardless of the backlash he was receiving from the ruling party.

“I do not need someone to qualify me to be Christian or Bishop or a clergy or if I dance to their language. Whether it is you or me, where you feel certain things must be said accordingly, I will say it. I will continue to be a voice of voiceless regardless,” said Bishop Mambo. “I do not sympathise with any political party but with every citizen of this country. Being a Christian, every day I wake up, I pray for the leaders of this country, so that they can govern us in peace and prosperity. That is biblical mandate. I am forgiving the Lusaka province PF secretary brother Kennedy Kamba for whatever he said.”