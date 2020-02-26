PF CLEAR YOUR MIND …on how to fight this gassing and its consequences – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians must “hold hands” and counter the crime of gassing and its resultant effects like mob killings.

He has told pro-PF voices to clear their mind about what they want to do to end the gassing criminality and find a solution collectively instead of threatening political competitors.

Hichilema also notes that he has no love for State House but that he is driven by his love for Zambians.

Sspeaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme on Monday night, Hichilema said he had never seen: “what I have seen in the last one month or two.”

He added that he never imagined that Zambia would degenerate to current levels.

Hichilema wondered how it would benefit anyone “if we start arresting each other now?”

“Zero! It would just infuriate the [gassing] situation. Mind you, the way God works; if you lay traps for other people who are innocent, you may get caught up in those traps,” he said.

“Let us avoid that. Let us come together, let us support the police, let us attack the primary crime of gassing. Let us manage the consequential crimes arising from gassing. Let us restore order in the community. That is my request to the people of Zambia. Let us not drive issues around hatred, whether it’s political, ethnicity, religious, colour or whatever it is. We now need to hold hands together.”

He pointed out that if the police were stressed and failing to contain gassing, “even with best efforts,” then they needed help.

“Are we guilty of anything? The answer is no! [But] why are people pointing a finger at us and leaving crime to explode? The community knows that there is no way a group like us would support criminality of that nature – never ever! What we are available for is to be part of the solution,” he explained.

Hichilema also noted that while Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja “talked about 40 or 43 deaths at the time that he had a press conference on Saturday, he did not tell Zambians the number of people who have been killed by police.

“The nation needs to know about that,” Hichilema said.

Asked about the consequences of finger-pointing, Hichilema responded that numerous consequences would show their ugly head if gassing incidents were mishandled.

“One immediate consequence is that we will lose sight of dealing with the crime. The communities should stop killing suspects. Yes, the initial is gassing but the consequential crimes are mob killings and police killing citizens,” he said.

Asked whether or not he was scared of being found as a gassing ‘sponsor’, the opposition leader answered; “no! I’m here as part of a responsible leadership.”

“I’m here to work with everyone else to help deal with this crime. [But] I’m aware that there is a group scheming to point fingers at us. One individual surely who has not committed a crime [but] you keep on pushing rubbish, you keep on making him look bad in the eyes of the people!” Hichilema lamented.

“What crime have I committed? The only crime is because I’m seeking leadership of the country. Is that illegal? No! So, why would you want to make a colleague like Hakainde a criminal for seeking public office? You even bring in ethnicity issues! It’s the fear of competition.”

Hichilema clarified that the obscured threats of arrest on him, from PF supporters was a non-issue.

“Of course, it affects my family. I have a wife and children who experienced ‘gassing’ [in April 2017]. Maybe I’m one of the first victims of gassing on the 10th of April 2017. I was gassed in this house (his residence) from 20:30 hours on the 10th of April 2017 to 11:00 hours on the 11th of April, 2017,” he explained.

“Why should it be that every time there is an issue and you want to arrest Hakainde, you come in the night? Why not issue a police call-out in the day to my lawyers? Why always traumatise a citizen called HH and many other citizens who are being traumatised?”

Hichilema stressed that the UPND was: “guilty of nothing” on the gassing issue.

“We are all victims of this gassing and we must work together. If you love this country like I do, let us do the correct things now to save lives,” Hichilema noted.

“I heard what the PF’s political parties’ surrogates said yesterday; I can see their level of irresponsibility. One of them was even swearing that ‘when we catch you this time, we’ll fix you.’ [But] who is “we” and who is that you are targeting to catch and fix?”

He asked whether Zambians shouldn’t direct their attention and efforts to ending the gassing incidents.

“Let’s catch the gassers! On one hand you are calling for dialogue, through [home affairs minister Stephen] Kampyongo on the floor of the House but on the other side supporters of PF – Kampyongo himself, [Lusaka Province minister Bowman] Lusambo, Chilufya Tayali, Vice-President Inonge Wina – are saying we know the culprit,” Hichilema said. “So, on one hand you are doing a right thing – to ask for dialogue [but] on another you are doing a wrong thing – threatening. Clear your mind, first. What do you want to do? Go the wrong direction of accusing innocent people or go the direction of working collectively as a society? PF must clear their minds as to what they want to do to fight this criminality of gassing and the consequences of gassing.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema said: “I have heard pronouncements from high-ranking PF members saying ‘we’ll make sure that HH is not on the ballot paper in 2021.’”

“Will the people be wrong to say this is what they want to achieve using a crime to fix others? I have heard someone saying ‘we will never allow HH to enter State House.’ Is this the scheme to keep me from State House?” wondered Hichilema.

“HH has no love for State House [but] he has love for the people of Zambia to make sure that we can create jobs for the youths and the unemployed, so that they can have food.”