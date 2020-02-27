Zambia, Zim clash in cross border chess

ZAMBIA and Zimbabwe lock horns in the 2nd Flowers International Cross Border Championship to be held in Livingstone.

And Chris Flowers, the sponsor of Project Chess Zambia, is expected in Zambia to attend the Flowers International Cross Border Chess Championships.

In an interview, Bright Muyenga, who is the coordinator of the Project Chess Zambia-Southern Province, said eight Livingstone based schools have been drawn to take on six schools from Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Town.

“The project is sponsored by Flowers Foundation and the Kasparov Chess Africa. This Saturday we are hosting the 2nd Flowers International Cross Border Chess Championship to be held at Highlands Secondary School this Saturday February 29 and we have invited the District Educational Board Secretary (DEBS) to be our guest of honour. We are hoping that through the DEBS, more schools can be added to Project Chess Zambia,” Muyenga said.

He added that outstanding young chess players would be given an incentive.

Muyenga revealed that each school would have six chess players.

“We will have six schools players in each team, namely three boys and three girls…Chris Flowers, the main sponsor, will also be present, including Mr Andrew Kayonde, who is the chief executive officer for Project Chess Zambia. As for the awards, we have trophies as well as special certificates for the top three winners,” he said.

Muyenga further revealed that on February 11, an event was carried out to get young chess players rated under FIDE rating system.

“We have five children that were rated namely Abraham Lungu of Highlands School, Petros N’gonga of Zambezi Basic, Palicha Hamuchilimba also of Highlands, Fredah Mweetwa of Libuyu and Natasha Nachula from Holly Cross Schools. We want the children to be rated with time so that they can encourage others, so we will have chess rated events almost every time,” said Muyenga.