Zambian sportsmen can’t control fame – Malunga

ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotion manager Christopher Malunga says they have not failed to manage former African boxing champion Alfred Muwowo who had quit boxing last year.

Mulanga says it up to the boxer himself to keep discipline if he is to excel in the sport.

He told journalists that the Promotion relies on discipline that is why it has many boxers that have won titles.

“Without discipline I will back-off, I don’t want to take a boxer to WBC or any fight then he goes and loses the fight or he engages himself in a scandal. That I won’t, the chances of fighting for the WBC and ABU don’t come on a silver-plate and I’m happy as Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion we have given all our boxers equal opportunities so that they fight for these bigger fights. So it’s up to those boxers like Dave Mwale and Alfred Muwowo to emulate what Catherine Phiri, Charles Manuchi did. It’s up to themselves but that can be done through discipline,” he said. “We have never failed to manage our boxers. We got Alfred Muwowo when he was a small kid. He was a small boy we got from John Chiputa Boxing Academy, I took this boy straight to our camp…there was no problem.”

Malunga said Muwowo needs to refrain himself from vices that will affect his career.

“There are small things as a kid which we could see and I think we controlled them and from there I took them to school, they were four of them and I used to monitor, follow them and I saw that school was a problem with Alfred. At one time in the gym he came out and he told me that he can’t manage school and I told him ‘you have two hands’ and in 2017 I dedicated my time to him,” he explained. “I wanted him to be an African champion. So it’s up to Alfred, he is not a kid, he is an adult, so it’s up to him to make sure that he refrains from vices and behaves himself and put in certain ideas and control himself -it’s all up to him. We cannot lock him up, he is an adult above 20 years old, he needs to make sure that he respects himself, to the public. So we have given all our boxers equal opportunities. In the past we had difficulties with the boxers but now we have never failed our boxers and I would rather remain with few boxers that having a lot of them and are giving problems. This is a promotion that has brought in a lot of African champions because it’s based on discipline. What I have observed with African sportsmen especially with Zambian sportsmen is that when fame starts getting to their heads they fail to control themselves because so many managers, coaches come in and some of them they flip off and find themselves with wrong guys then their career is messed up.”

Malunga said the promotion has chased boxers with titles.

“We have told them to go with their titles. So we will give you chance, two or three times and sideline you and concentrate on those who are serious. We always urge our boxers to protect themselves not only in the ring but outside as well,” said Malunga.

Muwowo in March 2019 quit boxing when he was Africa Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion saying he was young.