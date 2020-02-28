GOVT YET TO SIGN MICHO CONTRACT

MILUTIC ‘Micho’ Sredojevic may have commenced his work as Zambia national soccer team coach but his first salary might not come as he expected.

This is because the government through the Ministry of Sports has not given or signed his contract.

According to a source at the ministry, FAZ did all the paperwork and submitted it to the minister’s office through the permanent secretary.

“Micho has no contract as it stands because government has not signed his contract despite him coming and FAZ unveiling him. FAZ has brought all the paperwork as requested and by law but nothing has come from the minister’s office,” the source said.

“As it stands, FAZ has committed to pay the $15,000 but the other $10,000 which is supposed to be paid by government when they sign his contract I don’t think it will come any time soon because bamubbabe (minister) seems not interested in signing Micho’s contract.”

Efforts to get a comment from both sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga and permanent secretary Joe Kapembwa proved futile as they didn’t answer their calls.

Micho was unveiled on February 3 in Lusaka on a two-year deal. His mandate is clear: to end the Chipolopolo’s recent absence from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Serbian inherits a team that has lost its opening two 2021 AfCON qualifying matches that has left the team bottom of Group H with no points.