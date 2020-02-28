Zimbabwe needs more assistance – Mnangagwa

ZIMBABWEAN President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his country needs a lot more support to regain economic growth.

President Mnangagwa was speaking when he met a seven-member delegation of Executive Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) who visited Zimbabwe for on a week-long fact-finding mission where they held meetings with a number of officials.

The delegation also met officials from various ministries, civil society, private sector and multilateral financial institutions.

President Mnangagwa thanked the AfDB for its commitment to helping his country which he has led for the past two years after removing then leader Robert Mugabe who ruled the country for 37 years.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Bank for the commitment towards Zimbabwe. We need more assistance as a country, more so, as we embarked on substantive economic reforms based only on domestic resources without help from the international community,” said President Mnangagwa.

The delegation appreciated ongoing reform efforts initiated since January 2019 as part of the government’s Transitional Stabilisation Programme 2018 -2020 under the IMF Staff Monitored Programme (May 2019 – March 2020).

They welcomed the President’s pledge to recalibrate the programme, which aims to implement a coherent set of policies that facilitate a return to macroeconomic stability.

The reforms include introducing necessary policy and institutional reforms for private sector-led growth, addressing infrastructure gaps, and launching quick-wins to stimulate and restore growth.

The directors noted that despite some positive results, reform coordination in the country remains a challenge, against a backdrop of a continuing general rise in poverty levels, especially in the urban areas.

Zimbabwe is also still feeling the after effects of Cyclone Idai, which hit the country in March 2019, and the 2019/20 drought, which has left more than 8.5 million people (three million of whom in urban areas), food insecure.

The delegation also visited several Bank-funded projects, including the Post Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Programme (PCIREP), implemented in the Chimanimani district, which was severely affected by Cyclone Idai.

The project, funded to the tune of $24.7 million, focuses on public infrastructure interventions aimed at re-establishing sustainable livelihoods and kick-starting economic activities of the affected population.

They commended the government’s rebuilding efforts in Chimanimani and other parts of the country, and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to the people of Zimbabwe and the country’ economic development agenda.

The group urged perseverance in the implementation of reforms and called for early normalisation of relations with development partners, which would help unlock more substantive external resources for Zimbabwe, including from the African Development Bank.

This is contained in a statement distributed by APO Group on behalf of the AfDB.