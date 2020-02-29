2020 census exercise will continue – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told Parliament that the 2020 national census will go ahead despite disruptions in preparations, resulting from people’s sensitivity to the ongoing incidents of gassing.

And Vice-President Wina claimed that police were ahead of the gassers in their operations.

Responding to a question from Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala who wanted to know whether the census would go on despite cases of gassing, Vice-President Wina asked members of parliament to help sensistise their constituents on the importance of the exercise.

Due to the ongoing cases of gassing, citizens have repelled officers from the Ministry of Health that have been going round collecting blood samples for biomedical data that is required in the national census.

“The 2020 mapping exercise is ongoing in selected provinces and this will continue for as long as officers are not interrupted. Our officers have been interrupted because in some areas they were considered as gassers, and so they were stopped,” she said during the Vice-President’s question time yesterday. “Again, I urge the honourable members of parliament to help in sensitising their people in their constituencies. Let the honourable MPs help in explaining to the people the importance of this exercise.”

And responding to a question from Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Leaky Kintu who wanted to know if the gassers were getting information from the police or had more training, Vice-President Wina said police were ahead of events.

“Police are ahead of the gassers. The Police Service is doing its work in the country; that’s why they have been able to arrest culprits in the country. It has been pointed out that gassing is not an isolated case,” she said. “It is a result of a well-planned plan to ensure that all citizens are disturbed. The person behind this must have a military background of some sort; and we want to establish the motive behind this act of scaring people, making citizens uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina refused to politicise the ongoing gassing cases by singling out the opposition politicians as culprits.

This was after Chitambo PF member of parliament Remember Mutale asked a leading question as to why the government and police were not getting opposition politicians arrested for using threatening terminologies such as “Armageddon” in their language.

She said the issue was not political but criminal.

“Police are not investigating a political matter; they are investigating a criminal matter. And all of us should give information about what we know with regard to gassing,” said Vice-President Wina. “This is a criminal issue with criminal minds behind it. If the criminals are politicians, they will be investigated. We can’t allow police to investigate this matter on political lines.”