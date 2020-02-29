Eagles face wary Wanderers

HIGH-FLYING Green Eagles will this afternoon be looking to compound Mufulira Wanderers’ relegation woes when the teams clash at Choma’s Independence Stadium.

Eagles in second place on 41 points on the MTN/FAZ Super League host the not-so-mighty Wanderers who are bottom of the table with a paltry 11 points after 23 games played.

As things stand, the legendary club need to win all their 11 remaining games whilst praying that fellow relegation contenders Buildcon, Nakambala Leopards, KYSA and Kansanshi Dynamos massively underperform to avoid the drop.

Eagles on the other hand will be looking to win and go top of the table, at least for 24 hours, before table toppers Forest Rangers host Lumwana Radiants in another interesting encounter tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka derby beckons as in-form Red Arrows take on Lusaka Dynamos hoping to get into the top four.

Both teams are in fine form currently but it’s the airmen who have an upper hand with 38 points in sixth position while Dynamos have 34 points in 10th place.

In another intriguing encounter, it’s ‘soldiers versus police’ that sees 11th placed Green Buffaloes on 31 points dating 13th placed Nkwazi (26 points).

Ninth placed Kabwe Warriors host struggling Nakambala Leopards in a double header that sees KYSA hosting fifth placed NAPSA Stars at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, live on Supersport TV.