Namwala MP sounds alarm about ‘misapplied’ CDF

NAMWALA UPND member of parliament Moono Lubezhi has raised alarm about “misapplied” 2018 Constituency Development Fund.

She has pointed an accusing finger at the Namwala District Council procurement department.

Lubezhi is now urging the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to follow up the issue of procurement of CDF materials at Namwala council.

In an interview in Lusaka on Thursday, Lubezhi explained that there was a problem in Namwala because the procurement people at Namwala District Council had engaged into collusion with suppliers of materials for developmental projects.

“We have a lady there who hasn’t done a good job in terms of getting the materials on time. In 2017, we were given half of our CDF, K700,000, which we just used to complete some of the projects and we were owing some suppliers. We also sank a few boreholes here and there using our rig,” she explained. “Then the full CDF which we were given in 2018…I’m standing here as a very sad person. We have people at the council who are supposed to do the work. I only sit in the CDF meeting to approve the projects which we’ll do. But unfortunately for the 2018 CDF, I don’t know what the procurement people have done. There are about two health posts which haven’t finished, there are four one-by-two classroom blocks which are also incomplete and we have run out of all the building materials.”

The lawmaker highlighted that from the time she was elected in 2011, a number of developmental infrastructure had been put up in Namwala.

“When they were giving us monies (Constituency Development Fund) in 2011, 2012 and 2013, we managed to do a lot of things in Namwala. We built Namwala Community Radio Station and it’s on air now, we put up collection points for dairy products, the mothers’ shelter at Namwala District Hospital and we bought a rig for sinking boreholes. We did quite a lot,” she said.

About the current administration of the 2018 CDF, Lubezhi insisted that “it’s the procurement – the lady who is there.”

“What did they do last year after we approved the projects? They got suppliers from Lusaka, Muniko Industries and Kwacha Industries. I have been talking to these two suppliers and they have been saying tomorrow, tomorrow,” Lubezhi complained.

“To my surprise, I just learnt that procurement people paid upfront; the whole invoice is paid for before you receive the materials! So, we have been chasing these people to give us back our money so that we can pay somewhere else and get our materials.”

She asked how a supplier from Lusaka could be cheaper than those who were near Namwala.

“What shocks me in this whole transaction is that from Namwala, Choma, Monze and Mazabuka we have hardwares. So, for me people at the council, especially the procurement officer, are colluding with these suppliers. That’s why they haven’t given us our supplies,” Lubezhi stressed.

“There is a problem at Namwala council, with procurement. My projects have stalled because the people they gave money upfront have not delivered anything.”

Meanwhile, Lubezhi noted that she knew that officers from the ACC visited Namwala District Council last week.

She was, however, quick to indicate that; “I don’t know what they were doing.”

“They were visiting the council. When I called I was told they are doing routine visits. The ACC must follow up the issue of procurement of CDF materials at Namwala council,” Lubezhi said.

She further said it would not shock her if nothing happens to the procurement lady at the council because “PF is on record of covering up or supporting corrupt people.”

“The things which started at a higher level has now even gone down to CDF at a poor council like Namwala! CDF is now being misapplied because of the people who are employed by this PF regime,” lamented Lubezhi. “It is my hope and prayer that something must be done concerning my CDF in Namwala, otherwise I’ll not rest this case. PF, please stop covering up these corrupt people in these offices. We don’t need them – clean it up.”