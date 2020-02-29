People are expecting the executive to find solution to gassing problem – Matibini

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has called for solutions to the current chemical gassing incidents which have kept spreading despite the deployment of Zambia Army officers into the compounds.

New incidents of gassing have been reported in some parts of the country, including in Kalabo of Western Province which was gassed yesterday.

While members of parliament were on questions for oral answer with Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, Dr Matibini brought business to a halt and counselled the House, calling for calm.

“Honourable members, let’s avoid using points of order when we want to ask follow-up questions. If for any reason you already have asked your question, you can coordinate as a party and ensure that somebody [else] follows up the matter and you seek more clarification,” he said.

“I am very alive that we are dealing with a very difficult security problem and as leaders we all have to be level headed about this. The people out there, the ones that are sleeping in churches, schools, they are looking for solutions and [they] expect this August House with the colleagues who are in the driving seat, the executive, to find solution to this problem.”

He advised the MPs to be level-headed, “calm and very collected” when addressing the matter.

“We have a complex situation here which we need to interrogate and hopefully find solutions to and we can only do so if we approach it with measured temperaments. That is what leadership requires.”

Earlier, Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa walked out of House before finishing his question after members from the ruling party passed comments as he was submitting.

Mweetwa, who was midway into his submission, was asked to take his seat by Dr Matibini, but amidst running comments from the ruling party side, decided to walk out after lashing at a PF member.

“We as UPND do not support these mob justices because this kind of retribution is illegal. We are law-abiding citizens and we should support that which is within the law,” he said prior to leaving the House.

“Why are you apprehensive, you people? Don’t you know that these are serious matters? These people should be responsible, Mr Speaker. We are not here for games.”

A point of order was raised on Mweetwa’s decision to walk out from the House but the Speaker reserved his ruling.

Meanwhile, Kampyongo described those recently killed by police as “collateral damage.”

Responding to a question from Mumbwa UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa on whether the families of those killed by police stray bullets are compensated in any way, Kampyongo said the circumstance of the death is what matters.

“I wish the honourable MP had asked what happens to those families whose relatives die at the hands of mobs. We had one prominent citizen who was killed in Southern Province in operations such as that, we have what is called collateral damage and that is where such victims fall [under], collateral damage,” said Kampyngo. “It depends on the circumstances, where we classify something as collateral damage. There could be no compensation but where circumstances are out of recklessness or unprofessional use of firearms, there are appropriate actions taken against the officers – also the aspects of compensation then could be considered.”