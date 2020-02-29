Vector look to return to winning ways

AFTER succumbing to a 7-3 loss to Castle 5’s in a week 22 fixture, Vector Academy will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on K-Line in the Wildcat Premier Futsal League.

K-Line are fifth on the table with 38 points, seven behind Vector Academy.

K-Line are also in search of a win after losing to log leaders Automotive Futsal Club.

Tamanga Juldan seem to have the steam they needed as they have started collecting maximum points after a poor first half of the season.

Going into week 23, Juldan look set to pick up another three points to take their tally to 15 with a win against CSS Power Tools.

Tools are sitting 11th on the log with 22 points and a win will see them go on 25 points.

Pembe Beetles and The Saints Gomes, both having won their previous fixtures, will lock horns today.

But Saints Gomes need the three points more than their opponents if they are to stay in top eight and qualify for the play-offs.

But it won’t be easy for Gomes’ defenders who will have contain second highest top scorer Freeman Chabala who has hit the net 43 times so far in the league.

League action will continue tomorrow with Alliance Inter taking on George while Colosul Young Boys play third placed Indy Bullets.

Runaway leaders Automotive have picked free three points and six goals as Chiparamba,

the team they’re supposed to play, is banned.