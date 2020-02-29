VIOLENCE, CHURCH SUSTAINING LUNGU …stage-managed prayers a damage control for Lungu and PF thugs – Sikaile

violence, corruption and abuse of the Church keeps Edgar Lungu in State House, says good governance activist Sikaile Sikaile.

He argues that President Lungu is now used to getting away with serious national issues by calling for prayers.

“However, my question to Mr Lungu and his ‘christians’ are what type of “God” do you worship who allow killings, corruption, political brutality, dictatorship and tribalism?” Sikaile said.

He noted that the political theory of saving two masters by President Lungu was working well for him as the nation’s integrity and well-being keeps dying while he calls for staged prayers.

“Lungu has known well how to mislead some gullible Zambians through his formulation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs aimed at justifying his wrong doings. When this ministry was formed, I was against the idea, because for me, God should not be mixed with politics under a normal circumstance,” Sikaile said. “The Church should be above politicians, meaning, the Church should be able to criticise oppressive politicians like Edgar Lungu and his minions. But sad today, he has a schedule for clergy men and women. He tells them when to pray and not. But we call it strategic planning and Lungu, knew that it would work well for his brutal leadership to create that ministry. It is a damage control for Lungu and PF thugs. He is now fully aware that in Zambia, people can wake up and start praying for cholera epidemic and continue living in a dirty environment hoping God will wipe out the cholera epidemic which is as a result of not keeping their surroundings clean. This is how some Christians misunderstand the Bible and Lungu has seen this weakness.”

He argued that to show that President Lungu meant business in fooling some people, he went on to declare a national day of reconciliation, fasting and forgiveness.

“But why did he do all this? In his political theory of saving two masters the lies for the devil and pretend to be a Christian, Zambians would forgive him no matter what mess and killings he sponsors,” Sikaile said, in a statement.

He recalled that prior to the 2016 general elections, Zambia witnessed another similar ‘terror’ attack in Lusaka that saw many innocent lives being lost.

“He [President Lungu] was very quiet, and after some pressure from citizens, we were told the mastermind was in custody and some culprits are from the security wings. These culprits appeared once, or twice in court… After some rumours of the PF government being involved, this case died a natural death and if what I am saying is wrong, challenge me with facts Mr Lungu, how your courts finalised this serious case,” he said. “Since 2015 to date, there has been numerous assassinations of Zambians perceived to be against Lungu’s dictatorial regime. Lives have been lost, political brutality and corruption has increased. And all he does after… these crimes, he tells his Christians called ‘Christians for Lungu’ to organise prayers and the following day he is a hero who fears God and some of you start worshipping him. What these self-proclaimed clergy men and women who convey these prayers will never, or has ever done is to call for a meeting when crimes sponsored by Edgar Lungu, are being committed to question him.”

Sikaile said last year, a week before “these mockery prayers”, an opposition youth leader of the UPND, Lawrence Banda, was murdered by well-known PF agents in Kaoma “and to date nothing has been said by his government, is this Christianity fellow citizens?”

“Mapenzi [Chibulo], [Grayzer] Matapa, Vespers [Shimuzhila], Obed [Kasongo], are among others who were killed in the same brutal circumstance…and if he [President Lungu] wanted them to be arrested and prosecuted, it can happen within the blink of an eye. But he will never do that, because violence, corruption and abuse of the Church, keep him in State House,” Sikaile alleged.

“Today, we are singing of another formula; the gassing of citizens an incident that has claimed innocent lives again. But Lungu, has been very quiet owing to the fact that ‘it is his governments project’ to find a way on how to cage his rivals, or declare a state of emergency and cancel the elections next year. Surprisingly, after dodging the media, he had the energy to go to Mulungushi International Conference Centre for stage-managed prayers to hoodwink citizens that he is innocent. He knew that you will forgive him after gassing you. This is how he is using the Church to destroy Zambia and oppress citizens. The same story we heard in 2016, of him arresting mastermind, is the same story he has brought to you over the sponsored gassing again.”

He asked citizens not to be deceived by “these blood thirst prayers from the underworld”.

“The Bible is very clear, not everyone who calls me Father! Father! will enter heaven. For now we wait to see what those staged prayers will produce if not more gassing, killings, hate speech and corruption in the country…” said Sikaile.