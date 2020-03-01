Delay in stopping gassing, killings worries Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says the delay in stopping the terror that has engulfed the nation has potential to create an unsustainable environment for lawlessness.

In statement, Mumba, the MMD president, stated that for more than two months now, Zambians had been exposed to a season of terror and fear across the nation.

He noted that on one hand, an assault had been carried out by evil ritual killers, whose goal had been to use the blood of innocent Zambians to demonically achieve their selfish political goals.

“On the other hand, we have witnessed with deep concern the rise of criminals who have terrorised the Zambian people with the wholesale gassing of both homes and public facilities, endangering the lives of our people,” Mumba stated.

He noted a very unusual reluctance by the police to stump out the criminality, leaving an entire population vulnerable to brutal attacks.

“This has resulted in many Zambians taking the law into their own hands in order to defend themselves and their families. The public killing of suspects by citizens is a show of a no confidence vote in the police service,” Mumba stated. “We call upon the police to get their act together if they are to regain the confidence of the Zambian people. Arrest the criminals, announce their names. Take them to court publicly and give them trials that are highly publicised. The Goliath of the Bible threatened the life of all Israel. When David killed him, he publicly cut off his head and lifted it up to assure Israel that the enemy of the nation was no more.”

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, stated that the secrecy in the manner the police were handling the national threat was both suspicious and regrettable.

“Crime should have no colour. Crime should have no tribe and crime should have no political party. Criminals must always stand alone away from political affiliations. I wish to affirm that the terror that has engulfed our nation is neither coming from the ruling party nor opposition parties. It is coming from criminals who must be caught and brought to justice,” Mumba stated.

“The delay in nipping this evil in the bud has the potential to create an unsustainable environment for lawlessness.”

Mumba stated that now was that moment in history where brotherhood and nationhood must guide the actions of Zambians.

“This is that moment in history that the security wings rally behind the welfare of all Zambians and fight to defend them and work towards defeating the common enemy,” Mumba stated.

“This is that moment in history that the President of the Republic rises to the occasion and demands answers on behalf of the Zambian people. This is that moment in history when the President and the government must assure both the citizens and investors that Zambia is safe and that the security wings are up to the task.”

Mumba stated that assurance must be given that government shall not spare any expense to bring the criminals to swift justice.

“This is that moment in history that we as a united people must serve notice on the criminals who have misjudged our resolve to defend ourselves. This is not the time to be silent. This is the time to decisively end these senseless killings of our people. This is the time to serve notice on the perpetrators of evil and tell them that we shall defeat them,” Mumba stated.

“Let there be no doubt in the mind of any Zambian that, as a people, we are equal to the task and together we shall crush the enemy of peace.”

Mumba stated that he was comfortable that the Church had rightly risen to the occasion and resisted the evil of ritual killers, thirsty for blood of the innocent.

“This demonic initiative against Zambia has been exposed and defeated. What we are seeing now are the last kicks of a dying horse. Their powers have been withdrawn. Their fetishes shall no longer help them to demonically acquire political power. They have been dispossessed,” Mumba stated.

He urged security wings to only serve the interest of the Zambian people.

Mumba called on all Zambians to come together as one and fight the enemy of the land.

“With God on our side, and a vigilant population, Zambia shall be saved. Good shall triumph over evil.,” stated Mumba.