Ex-UNZA student seeks order for the institution to confer him with a BA Adult Education

A FORMER Student at University of Zambia has sued the council of the highest learning institution seeking an order that he has satisfied the requirements for the award of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Adult Education.

Kabungo Mumbi wants the Lusaka High Court to direct the council to immediately rectify its student course records and confer a Bachelor of Arts Degree on him.

In his statement of claim, Kabungo said he was enrolled by the university to study for a Bachelor of Education in Adult Education with identification number 12109452.

He said that on or about June 12, 2012, he was enrolled to pursue a Bachelor Degree in Adult Education under the Institute of Distance Education and attended all classes, tests and submitted all the continuous assessment assignments as per requirement of the University of Zambia and his expected year of graduation was 2016.

Kabungo stated that on September 15, 2016, his final year results were published and strangely, they were incomplete as courses represented by course codes AED3414, AED4815 and AED3515 were all missing.

“This sad state of affairs implied that the plaintiff could not graduate and be conferred with the certificate, being a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Adult Education, ” he stated.

Kabungo further stated that on November 30, 2016, he appealed to the council through the director of the Institute of Distance Education bringing to its attention the grave anomaly and requesting that the anomaly be rectified.

He stated that as a consequence of the appeal, his course record was partially rectified and the courses AED4815 and AED3515 were accordingly awarded leaving out only course AED3414.

Kabungo stated that on March 10, 2018, he made another appeal to the council and personally brought the anomaly to it through the course head of department, a Mr A. H. Moonga but to no avail.

Unrelenting on the pursuant of his results, Kabungo on August 14, 2019 wrote another appeal to the council through its Vice Chancellor but the application was ignored without a response.

He claimed that he sought the services of a legal firm and on November 21, 2019, his lawyers wrote to the council through its Vice Chancellor but the said letter was equally contumeliously ignored and disregarded.

Kabungo contended that despite repeated and numerous reminders and appeals, the University of Zambia Council has neglected or refused to rectify his course record to his complete detriment and has as a result been turned into a destitute despite fulfilling all the requirements for the award of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Adult Education.

He further contended that he has been unable to secure employment since he completed his university education at the institution.

Kabungo sated that the council owed him a duty of care to meticulously keep proper custody of his result records.

He is further seeking damages for loss of expectation of employment and damages for mental stress and anguish suffered, plus interest on all money that may be found due and owing to him.