Headline Matters: Countdown

How time flies; today is March 1, 2020! Those who wrote down their resolutions for this year must get ‘worked up’ every day that comes. I have two huge appointments I have to fulfil by 23:59 hours on Thursday, December 31, 2020. I have 305 days to ‘stand up and be counted’ among the determined.

Equally, those longing to marry this year, be mindful of the calendar. Then there are those losing weight thinking about enacting Bill No. 10 of 2019 into law, political parties planning to hold a general assembly/conference, those contesting FAZ elections, those who will contest next year’s general elections, at every level, time is thinning. How much prepared are you?

Every sane man is, or must, be controlled by time. That’s how it is. Anything that is not time-bound is either dictatorial or even useless. Zambia’s term of office for the presidency, National Assembly and councils is five years and the countdown is almost complete. What has been the achievements and failures of “these people”? Maybe it’s embarrassing to list them down. But there’s always a consolation – the day of reckoning, for politicians, will come. I fear for the ‘illiterate Honourable’ ministers and members of parliament. But “order”, on my part; let me not be verbose. Life is about countdowns, no wonder behaviour must strictly be under self-policing. I’ve gone, readers, to do meticulous countdowns.

