Lung dangerous to democracy – Sangwa

LAWYER John Sangwa says the PF has failed the people because food and security are not guaranteed in the country, meaning they must give chance to others to take over the country’s affairs.

Sangwa has charged that the current violence occurrences are a sign that the leadership has failed to govern.

And Sangwa says President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to stand in 2021 because he has already been elected twice to the office of President as the law stipulates.

Speaking during a public discussion on Friday evening, Sangwa said President Lungu was a danger to democracy.

“I hope the President was not quoted correctly. When a president says ‘I will rule up to 2026’, no democrat will ever make a statement like that. No president who respects the constitution, who respects democracy will ever make a statement like that because your stay in power is not your decision, it is a decision of your people and by saying that, you are basically saying that [Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick] Mr Nshindano is wasting his time, it’s like the whole system is already rigged unless you are sure that you control these institutions. Statements like that undermine whatever Mr Nshindano is doing,” he said.

“No president who believes in democracy, rule of law and who respects the value of the vote would ever make such a statement, such a president is actually a very dangerous president to democracy.”

He wondered why the PF still wanted to be in power when they had failed to fulfill their social contract with the people on more money in people’s pockets.

“The question is, have you put more money in people’s pockets? The answer is no. So if you have failed, why then should you be in power? Once you have failed, it’s time to give opportunity to other people to try also because there is no monopoly of wisdom. I’m not advocating for any political candidate, my allegiance is to the law and to the commitment that political parties make,” he said.

“We should be able to hold political parties accountable to the promises that they make. If as a government, your people can’t feed and you cannot even guarantee the security of your people, then what right do you have to govern?”

On violence where people have violently murdered suspected gassers, Sangwa said it was something that was alien to Zambia.

“It’s not part of our DNA, the fact that it is happening means that it needs serious attention to try and understand what the underlying factors are because the existence of violence is not actually a problem [but] it is an indication of an existence of problems and that is why the sad part is the kind of treatment the political leadership is giving to this issue,” he said.

“The solution is not really legal, there is always a limit to what the law can do. Before you can prescribe the solution, you need to understand what the cause is. It is something that is worrying in the sense that one of our strongest selling points as a country has been our love for peace; Zambians are peace-loving, we have always been known for that.”

Sangwa said: “The trend that we are seeing is totally unZambian; it does not reflect who we are, it is something that ought to be investigated and has to be dealt with. The bottom line is, when you begin to see such kind of problems, it’s basically an indication of failure of leadership. Those responsible for the management of the country have failed you. Violence is not something to be trivialised.”

Sangwa warned that the people had realised the importance of voting and warned against holding on to political positions.

“What they should know is that political parties come and go, nobody rules this country forever. You make your contribution and move on. You don’t own the country. The problem is that when people start to think that only they have the right to govern, that is where you begin to have these kinds of problems and it boils down to respecting the political process and accepting the credibility of the processes you have put in place,” he said.

“The greatest achievement of our country is that our people understand the value of the ballot. What we now need is to strengthen the foundation. We already have a foundation, we don’t need to allow that to be eroded. And we must understand that democracy does not always give you the best results. Donald Trump is an example but you do not begin to cut it down, you strengthen it, after 5 years he will come back for a fresh mandate and that is when you make your choice.”

Sangwa said democracy “is a self-correcting mechanism and that is why it has to be protected.”

However, Sangwa said in the last 10 years, the picture isn’t good for Zambia.

He said President Lungu basically does not qualify to stand in 2021 for the presidency.

He said the language of the constitution was very clear.

“The bottom line is President Lungu does not qualify to stand for election in 2021. The issue is as simple as that. The constitution does not talk about the number of years you serve, it talks about the number of times you get elected. The constitution expects you to only contest and be elected twice, once you have been elected, twice that’s it, you are done and that is the position of the law. What has been misunderstood is in relation to a person who has been a vice-president. One can only be elected to the office of president twice, it doesn’t matter the number of years you serve, you can be sworn in as pPresident twice,” he explained.

“You can’t go for a third term, there is no provision for a third term in our constitution. What will be of interest is what Mr Nshindano and ECZ will do when Mr Lungu files in his nomination papers, we will see what they will do because they have the right to refuse the nomination papers.”

Sangwa argued that those saying Zambia had a new constitution have wrong ideals because only amendments were made to the same old constitution.

“We have had one constitution of 1991, that constitution was amended in 1996 then we subsequently amended it in 2016, it’s still one constitution. Whether amended or unamended, it still remains a fact that one can only be elected twice to the office of president, that is the position of the law. The three years relates to the vice-president…it has nothing to do with a person who is elected president,” he said.

“It’s a misconception that the court declared that president Lungu is eligible because first of all, he was not before the court. He was a party to those proceedings. The court cannot declare the rights of a person who is not before it, it’s a known principle of law just like the court cannot condemn you if you are not before the court, you can only be condemned when you appear before the court.”

Sangwa said Bill 10 was a danger to the right to contest presidential nominations if allowed to pass.

“When nominations are filed, every citizen has a right to, I think within 7 days, challenge the nominations that have been filed. You can go to court and say this person who has filed in is not eligible to stand and the ConCourt has 21 days to declare on that, that is a mechanism… so we have to wait for President Lungu to file in his nomination and whoever is aggrieved can now challenge that provision, but we will only be able to challenge it if Bill10 doesn’t go through because one of the provisions that Bill 10 seeks to repeal is the right to challenge nominations of a presidential candidate. That is one of the dangers of allowing Bill 10 to go through,” he said.

“My opinion is that given the way the constitution is, he is not eligible, he has been elected twice, that’s it. No person who has been elected twice to the office of President can stand again. That is the position of the law. It has nothing to do with the terms that you served.”

Sangwa warned against acts of violence as they dent the image of the country.

“Even those who are engaging in violence, there are stories about gassing and everything, pause for a moment and ask yourself; what is the implication of this kind of activity on the country? They are harmful, they destroy this country, economically and in terms of how it is perceived because no serious investor will invest in a country where there is lawlessness that is the biggest problem,” said Sangwa.