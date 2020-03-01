More than 5 people feared dead in Lundazi river

MORE than five people are feared dead after a Toyota Corolla plunged into the Lundazi river yesterday.

An eyewitness, Joseph Nyirenda told Breeze FM news that a Toyota Corolla hit about four people who were at the bridge before it plunged into the river.

He said all the people in the vehicle and those that were hit by the vehicle drowned.

And Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed having received the report.

Sakala, who did not give details on the matter, said police officers were currently on the ground.

Eastern Province permanent secretary Dr Buleti Nsemukila said he was still waiting for information on the matter and promised to talk to journalists later.

After the news filtered through, infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale was seen talking to defence minister

Davies Chama and finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu and some government officials from Lundazi.

By 12:00 hours yesterday, the vehicle had not yet been retrieved and it was not clear as to how many people have drowned.

The Lundazi bridge was washed away following heavy rains about two weeks ago.